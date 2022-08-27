XENA: WARRIOR MUSICAL, THE LOST SCROLL to Be Presented at Three Dollar Bill

Xena: Warrior Musical, The Lost Scroll, will make its world premiere (September 21st - 25th) at Three Dollar Bill, Brooklyn's premiere queer bar and late-night performance venue, located at 260 Meserole St., in East Williamsburg. Featuring book, lyrics and music by S.C. Lucier and Meghan Rose (Lucier & Rose), the production is neither parody, nor an adapted retelling of the mega hit tv series - but rather a "restorative narrative" - original storytelling that pays honest tribute to the television series in both campy humor and buckets of heartfelt sincerity.

Action-packed and semi-immersive, Xena: Warrior Musical, The Lost Scroll, is an exciting new way to experience the timeless characters of the Xenaverse and features powerhouse singers, new songs, and a new story - but the same beloved hero at its center. Those who know nothing about Xena will still enjoy every bit of the fun. Casting is soon to be announced.



Performances are on 9/21, 9/22, 9/23, 924 and 9/25. Doors open at 6:00pm. Show begins at 7:00pm. The September 25th performance is a matinee and doors open at 2:00pm, for a 3:00PM show. The Running time is 2 hours, 15 minutes + 15-minute intermission (2.5 hours total). Standing for GA tickets costs $45, guaranteed seating costs $95. The massive concert venue has a full bar and a super cool hang out space outside of the stage area for audience members to socialize before the show and at intermission. Leave whenever you want and get another drink. This isn't Broadway. To purchase tickets, click here.



Xena: Warrior Musical, The Lost Scroll is inspired by various storylines that occur on the television series but is set in a point on the show's timeline that does not break anything in the world. Dedicated fans will experience a sense of familiarity from the dialogue, plot, and hidden references while enjoying new characters that make it feel like it truly is a lost episode. Those who have not seen the series will be introduced to the world in an authentic and engaging way, while still appreciating the show as a stand-alone musical.



On their way to the Amazon village to celebrate the naming ceremony of a promising new Junior Regent, Xena and Gabrielle learn of a Roman Warlord's plot to steal an invaluable and very powerful item from the tribe. With Joxer's help, Xena uncovers the details of the scheme, but not before our villain Kāko attacks the Amazons and kidnaps leader-in-training, Myrina. With Ephiny injured and Myrina missing, Gabrielle has no choice but to promise her presence remains in the village, leading Xena down a path of traveling alone. Aphrodite and Ares manage to narrate the tale despite engaging in their signature battle of wits. Will the Amazons prevail in the face of an endless and devastating greed? Will their new leader, Myrina, live to restore strength to the Amazon Nation? Will Xena and Gabrielle ever express their feelings for one another, or will they go their separate ways?



"This is our thank you to the tv series and the important role it played in solidifying queer fandom in the 1990s. Xena was ahead of her time in more ways than one, embodying the values we aspire to today and fighting for the greater good at whatever the personal cost. We need this warrior spirit in 2022 more than ever, especially in our increasingly complicated world. We've written a new generation of these characters and can revel in their battle to confront devastating greed, band together to protect their community, and celebrate who they are unapologetically," says Lucier.



The romantic "subtext" between Xena and Gabrielle existed to such a degree that Xena: Warrior Princess has a league of superfans called Xenites (many of them in the LGBTQ+ community) who have pledged their lifelong allegiance to the characters and mythologies of the "Xenaverse".



"This type of 'restorative narrative' storytelling is what we like to consider our brand specialty," says Rose. "It's restorative in the sense that Xena & Gabrielle deserve to come out of the closet, all while singing with a chorus as diverse as New York City and set to super fun music."



"And as a kid who leaned heavily on Xena while coming out and wondering if everything would ever be okay," continues Lucier, 'it's also restorative and healing for an audience to see their relationship depicted as it was always intended to be, but the censors wouldn't allow."



"Don't worry though," adds Rose, "the love story is the sub-plot! There's an entire world of action to enjoy here."



S.C. Lucier (they/her) is an SDC director and graduate of Marymount Manhattan College (Gold Key, Directing '12): HELD: A Musical Fantasy by Maxwell & Rose at NYC Fringe 2016 and NYMF 2018; Kerrigan-Lowdermilk's immersive musical, The Bad Years; Jennifer Jancuska's The BringAbout and BC Beat. Co-writer of queer musical theater (Xena: Warrior Musical, Atalanta: The Long Shot, etc) at Lucier&Rose. "Luci" has had an eclectic career in live events, exhibits and performance: toured on the production team with Martha Graham Dance Company, site managed Louis Vuitton "Volez, Voguez, Voyagez" exhibition (New York City), site managed at Van Wyck & Van Wyck, designed at Joyce Theater for Richard Move's "The Show (Achilles' Heels)" with Debbie Harry, procured properties at Lincoln Center's Clark Studio Theater, and stage managed Cape Dance Festival in Provincetown, among others. Currently, they are archiving the 40-year career of choreographer Sally Silvers to be accepted by NYPL and Columbia University Library. Currently the Sr. Associate of Public Participation & Programs at the forthcoming American LGBTQ+ Museum (NYC), Lucier is a recent graduate of The Graduate Center (CUNY) where they studied museum and theater history, exhibition, and digital humanities. In her free time, Lucier captains one of New York City's roller derby teams, The Bronx Gridlock (2018 NYC champions & 2019 undefeated NYC champions) and has also played on the world-championship roller derby team, Gotham All Stars, for five years.



Meghan Rose (she/her) is a composer and musician living in Brooklyn, NY, moved here to pursue music in 2016 from Madison, Wisconsin. She's written music for 4 full-length musicals: Love, Death, Brains: A Zombie Musical (NYFringe 2012), Alice (Bartell Theater - Madison, 2017), Held (NYMF, 2018), and Xena: Warrior Musical with Lucier. Rose also is an active musician in the city, playing mostly bass or guitar for cabarets, revues, and bands about town. Recent credits include: Siluetas, (guitar) Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Ring of Keys: Queering the Canon Series (bass & guitar) Joe's Pub, Leaves: Songs of Ourselves (bass) 54 Below, "54 Below Sings" Series: Pink, Demi Lovato, & Amy Winehouse (guitar), queer rock bands Monte, Damsel Trash, Themme, NotNorth, Tony & The Kiki, History of Rock and Women in Rock at Cafe Wha.