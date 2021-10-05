World Premiere of EMPIRE CIRCUS From David Arquette & More to Debut at Empire Stores in DUMBO

Remarkable Entertainment and Emmy Award Nominated Creative Director David Arquette have announced the world premiere of Empire Circus, a limited engagement this holiday season, November 12, 2021 - January 30, 2022, in DUMBO at Empire Stores. Entrance to the Empire Circus is at 2 Main Street, Brooklyn, NY. Tickets are on sale exclusively at Audience Rewards today and to the general public on Wednesday, October 6 at 10AM ET at EmpireCircus.com.

Created by Remarkable Entertainment (Big Apple Circus, Queen of the Night), directed and co-created by Lorenzo Pisoni (Frozen, Beetlejuice, Circus Kid documentary), and designed by John Kole (Baby's All Right, Atrium DUMBO), Empire Circus' debut show will be the biggest, most bonkers bash to ever see the light of a Brooklyn day. Wildly entertaining showman and circus aficionado David Arquette (Scream, Never Been Kissed) serves as Creative Director.

DUMBO Meet Bozo. Setting a new stage for family entertainment and introducing a modern take on the iconic Bozo the Clown, Empire Circus transforms Empire Stores -- and its picturesque courtyard between the Manhattan & Brooklyn Bridges -- into an awe-inspiring, choose-your-own-adventure circus experience that will bring out the Bozo in everyone.

Led by extraordinary performers providing an all-access environment unlike anything before, audience members are given the chance to become a courageous crew member, a Grand Prize Game show contestant, or even a star aerialist! With each audience member guiding their own path, Bozo will present a one-of-a-kind circus spectacular where you'll find yourself under, above, and right in the middle of the action - with free goodies, surprises, & fun around every nook and cranny. Just when the world is most in need of joy, Bozo is ready to host the most hilarious, fun-filled, Bozo-style bonkers bash of all time!

The development of Empire Circus' inaugural show comes off the heels of Arquette's acquisition of the rights to Bozo the Clown. Fifteen years ago, Arquette met Larry Harmon, the entrepreneur who branded Bozo "The World's Most Famous Clown" and brought Bozo to television in the 1950s. Before he died, Harmon handpicked David to carry on the legacy.

"Bozo represents a world of love, light, and laughter. Something we can all use more of right now" says Arquette.

Bozo The Clown originated in Los Angeles in 1946, when Alan Livingston created the clown for a series of Capitol Records children's albums and when KTTV-TV aired the first televised Bozo program in 1949. Building off the local template that Larry Harmon established, The New Bozos will return to different locations around the world spreading happiness. With a focus on the "kind clowns," the documentary will aim to rehabilitate the negative portrayal of clowns in the media and help society heal from many of the traumatic images we have been bombarded with in recent years, because according to Arquette, "There is a Bozo inside each and every one of us and letting our Bozo out will help make the world a brighter place."

Empire Circus is focused on celebrating New York artists - by predominantly hiring local superstars - and relishing in the most iconic and stunning neighborhoods in the five boroughs. With support from multiple local organizations, audiences traveling to the area are encouraged to stay following the show to enjoy Empire Stores and countless neighborhood delights. Targeted outreach and special access will be provided to local residents.

"People come from all over the world to New York City for the spectacular, unparalleled entertainment we have to offer. Our world-renowned cultural sector went dark during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's ready to light up our lives again. The upcoming Empire Circus is a reassuring sign that DUMBO, our borough, and our city, are making a comeback. I applaud the organizers for putting on this innovative program, particularly for engaging local artists and residents so that everyone can enjoy the circus right here in Brooklyn," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

"The cultural sector was especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's a delight to see these jobs reborn in a quintessentially Brooklyn venue like Empire Stores. Offering entry to local NYCHA communities honors New Yorkers' distinctive spirit of inclusivity," said New York City Council Member Stephen Levin

TICKETS & LOCATION

Tickets for Empire Circus are on sale exclusively to Audience Rewards members through 11:59PM ET tonight. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 AM ET on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Tickets are $45.

The entrance to Empire Circus is located at 2 Main Street in Brooklyn, NY. Patrons will enter the space via Main Street by Brooklyn Bridge Park.

COVID PROTOCOLS

Empire Circus is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination, or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change.

Due to the nature of the show, Empire Circus is able to limit capacity and provide audiences with the space to move through the show at their own pace in a covered, open-air, & temperature-controlled environment.