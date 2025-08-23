World Premiere HOW TO HOT-WIRE A LAMPOST to Play at Unit J, Bushwick

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This September, as New York's fall theater season kicks off, a new play is premiering not on Broadway but in Bushwick-where producers are staging bold new work outside the traditional theater district. How to Hot-Wire a Lamppost runs September 25-30 at Unit J, a fast-growing hub for independent performance in Bushwick.

In How To Hot-Wire A Lamppost, writer-director Kait Hickey delivers a blistering theatrical experience transforming an audition room into a high-stakes showdown when an audition reader comes face-to-face with someone from her past. As the lines they read become a chilling echo of their personal history, the drama on stage bleeds into the drama in the room, forcing a confrontation that will leave audiences breathless.

This gripping new play provides a fierce jab at the current state of the American Theatre industry that will provoke you long after the final bow. "I know people are eager for intimate theatre experiences that don't cost hundreds of dollars," says Hickey. "This play is perfectly at home at Unit J, which represents everything I love about theatre- DIY, scrappy, grassroots, and disruptive."

Some auditions change your career. Others, your soul.