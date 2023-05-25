WOULD YOU HAVE TO DO ANYTHING Kicks Off With June Launch Event

The piece is a 60-minute experimental theater project that blends the imagery of the Chinese zodiac with the language of Greek myth.

WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO?, a new experimental production coming to the Brick this July will hold a launch event June 6.

The piece is a 60-minute experimental theater project that blends the imagery of the Chinese zodiac with the language of Greek myth. In it, a mother and her daughters attempt to bridge their worlds by parsing their unique generational entanglements with white supremacy. Written and directed by Hillary Gao, the piece is supported with intimacy and movement direction from Mars Garcia, and design by Dan Wang and Riyaaz Ray Vachani.

Come party on June 6 and enjoy a night of Drag, comedy, raffle prizes, and hot tunes!

Support this all Queer and/or POC team, all while spreading good vibes, taking in the show, and winning a raffle prize.

Performers include: Mother Courage, Elizabeth Crawford, Not Your Average Slumber Party, Mars Garcia, and Drag artist The New Goody Proctor, with host Nikkie Samreth and play creator Hillary Gao.



