Tickets Now Available to THE EXPONENTIAL FESTIVAL 2026

The Exponential Festival will present and promotes theatrical performances created by New York-based artists and exhibited across Brooklyn. Tickets are now available on their website.

The Exponential Festival 2026 will take place in nine Brooklyn venues and online: Brick Aux Studio, Brooklyn Art Haus, JACK, Life World, Loading Dock, Mercury Store (for a night of process), Open Arts Studio, Target Margin's The Doxsee Theater, and The Brick Theater. In addition, programming will be available on The Exponential Festival YouTube channel.

The festival will feature work from more than 25 New York artists and companies, including Aeon Andreas, Akane Little, Alex Rodabaugh, Amanda Horowitz, Ann Marie Dorr & William Burke, Derek Smith, Hannah Mitchell, Hillary Gao, Ife Olujobi, Isa Spector, Jay Stull, Jordan Pitts, Kaye Hurley, Kyoko Takenaka, Lianne Elsouki, Little Lord, Maleek Rae, Mann & Materials, Maria Camia, Miranda Brown & Noa Rui-Piin Weiss, Noah Latty, Normandy Sherwood & Nikki Calonge, Nurit Chinn, The Goat Exchange, and salOn! curated by Jillian Jetton & Matthew Antoci.