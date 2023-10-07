The OMNI Ensemble Begins Its 41st Season Of Concerts at The Brooklyn Conservatory Of Music

The OMNI Ensemble has announced the beginning of its 41st season at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music on Saturday evening, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 pm. Music Director/Flutist David Wechsler will host an evening of Renaissance, Baroque and Modern music featuring J.S. Bach's Suite in B minor, for flute and strings, J.S. Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, solo harpsichord works by William Byrd, and David Wechsler's Sonata for Flute, Cello and Harpsichord. Musicians performing are David Wechsler & Ryu Cipris - flutes, Johnna Wu, Sebu Sirinian & Lisa Tipton - violins; Arthur Dibble - viola, Joseph Kimura - cello, Jeffrey Carne - double bass, and Rebecca Pechefsky - harpsichord.

Continuing as the chamber music group in residence at the Brooklyn Conservatory, the OMNI Ensemble will continue to perform concerts of enormous variety all designed to provide their audience with a musical diversity not ordinarily encountered by one chamber music group. Throughout the season they perform in the recital hall at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music.

Tickets at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music are $25.00, $15.00 for students and senior citizens and $10.00 for the live stream. Tickets are available in advance on the OMNI Ensemble website or at the door prior to the performance. For reservations please call 718/859-8649. For direct purchase of tickets online please visit our web site: www.theomniensemble.org or go to the link below.

The Brooklyn Conservatory is located at 58 Seventh Ave. at the corner of Lincoln Place in Park Slope, Brooklyn. It is in easy access of public transportation, Q or B train to Seventh Ave., or IRT #2 and 3 to Grand Army Plaza. For further information and ticket reservations, call 718 859-8649. The OMNI Ensemble is a chamber music created to perform programs of enormous variety, with music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century, including Western classical music, jazz, and electronic and improvised music, all designed to provide their audience with a musical experience not ordinarily encountered in a single music event. Since its inception in 1983 the group has featured many guest artists including multi instrumentalist/composer David Amram, performance artist John Kelley, Singer Erika Banks, Kumongo player Jin Hi Kim, Saxophonist Roy Nathanson, Mezzo Sopranos Catherine Ciesinski and Charlotte Hellekant, Harpsichordists Gerald Ranck and Rebecca Pechefsky, and keyboardist Marco Benevento. The group has commissioned works by David Lang, Lee Hyla, Allen Shearson, & Michael Bushnell, and performed new pieces by Jim Lahti, Eric Klein, and David Wechsler.



This concert is made possible, in part with funds from the New York City Dept. of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, The New York State Council on the Arts.