The Neighbors Announced As Co-Curators For The NYU Spring 2022 Applied Theater Convergence

What Will the Neighbors Say? has been invited to co-curate and co-produce the NYU Spring 2022 Applied Theater Convergence from May 12th-15th. Co-Artistic Directors Sam Hood Adrain and James Clements will represent the Neighbors, while NYU Assistant Arts Professor Mauricio Salgado will produce on behalf of NYU Tisch School of the Arts. The Convergence is entitled "A New Intimacy: Touch, Trust and Techniques in the Arts."

"A New Intimacy" will be a combination of workshops, panel discussions and gatherings. The Convergence seeks to explore how educators, artists and citizens can create spaces that are radically transparent and equitable, centered on active and consistent consent and prioritize safety as a pathway to artistic freedom. Participating artists, workshop leaders and panelists will be announced in the coming weeks, and are drawn from the worlds of performance, education, applied theater and community arts.

The Neighbors all graduated from NYU Tisch, and this Convergence represents an exciting homecoming. "We first met at Tisch, and together laid the artistic groundwork that our company flourishes on to this day, so being invited back means a great deal," stated Clements. "We are looking forward to bringing together artistic comrades from all of our creative walks of life, and introducing them to one another and our NYU community through this important and prescient conference," added Hood Adrain. "I am so thrilled that my fellow Co-Artistic Directors are continuing to deepen and strengthen our bonds with NYU Tisch," said fellow Co-Artistic Director Ana Cristina Da Silva.

Hood Adrain and Clements are both Adjunct Faculty and Artists-in-Residence at CUNY Queens College. Together, they have also lectured at the Wuhan Institute of Design and Sciences, Ohio State University and at Queens Public Library. Hood Adrain has directed educational theater projects for Missoula Children's Theater and for the Dramatist Guild Foundation's "New Voices'' Festival. Clements is an Affiliated Instructor at NYU Tisch and a SU-CASA Artist-in-Residence with the Brooklyn Arts Council. Along with Da Silva, Clements and Hood Adrain also operate the Neighbors' arts education department, serving participants aged 5 to 85 in New York, nationwide and abroad.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.