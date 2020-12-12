Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Love Show's FEEL GOOD FAMILY CHRISTMAS Premieres Online This Month

The event premieres Sunday December 20, 2020 at 8 PM.

Dec. 12, 2020  

The Love Show will present its Feel Good Family Christmas online this month. 20 performers uniting in dance, song, magic and burlesque bringing the warmth and wonder of the holidays right into your home.

Cast:

  • The Glam Siren, Emma Craig
  • Master Magician, The Great Dubini
  • Troubadour and Raconteur Corn Mo
  • Breathtaking Contortionist, Tara Quinn
  • Master of Ceremonies, David F. Slone, Esq.

and The Love Show Dancers:

The event premieres Sunday December 20, 2020 at 8 PM. It will be available to stream on demand through Friday January 1, 2021 11:59 PM.

Tickets: $10, with $8 early bird tickets available through Dec 15, 2020. Tickets available at: bit.ly/lsxmas2020. Premiere and streaming links will be provided upon purchase.



