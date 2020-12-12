The Love Show's FEEL GOOD FAMILY CHRISTMAS Premieres Online This Month

The Love Show will present its Feel Good Family Christmas online this month. 20 performers uniting in dance, song, magic and burlesque bringing the warmth and wonder of the holidays right into your home.

Cast:

The Glam Siren, Emma Craig

Master Magician, The Great Dubini

Troubadour and Raconteur Corn Mo

Breathtaking Contortionist, Tara Quinn

Master of Ceremonies, David F. Slone, Esq.

and The Love Show Dancers:

The event premieres Sunday December 20, 2020 at 8 PM. It will be available to stream on demand through Friday January 1, 2021 11:59 PM.

Tickets: $10, with $8 early bird tickets available through Dec 15, 2020. Tickets available at: bit.ly/lsxmas2020. Premiere and streaming links will be provided upon purchase.