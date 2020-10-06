The Exponential Festival Announces 2021 Artists
The works will premiere on Exponential's YouTube account for a suggested donation.
The Exponential Festival presents and promotes theatrical performances created by New York-based artists working in experimental performance.For their 2021 January festival, Exponential will present a month of world-premieres of video projects by artists who normally work in live performance. The works will premiere on Exponential's YouTube account for a suggested donation, with 100% of proceeds going to the artists. They have announced their sixth year of artists: January 7 - Josh Gelb's Theater in Quarantine
January 8 - Sunny Hitt's ON VIEW: WFH
January 9 - Triple Bill:
Teresa Braun's Virtual Queerality (VQ) Live
Kennie Zhou's A Blueish Fever Dream
Tina Wang's¿comfortidades' 錢意識?
January 10 - Object Collection's Untitled Rohmer Project
January 13 - Double Bill:
Nic Adams + Lee Rayment's "'Stiff Drink!?' with Dr. Eustice Sissy (Psy.D.), presents: 'Corona Cam Show'"
Leonie Bell's Einst träumte ich von dir: A Maybe-Myth of Runny Nuns" (transl. Once, I Dreamed of You: A Maybe-Myth of Runny Nuns)
January 14 - an_outskirt's Mga Stasyon: an opera in vignettes
January 15 - Fringe and Fur's Madge Love
January 16 - Double Bill:
Jess Barbagallo's The Puzzlers Return, Tentatively
Comrade Barbie's Comrade Barbie, Let's Go Party!
January 17 - Deepali Gupta's I Love You Stranger
January 20 - Triple Bill:
Amanda Hunt/IV Castellanos' Conduit
Salomé Egas's Zurciendo Retazos
Stacy Lynn Smith's RECKONING
January 21 - Pioneers Go East Collective's Lucky Star
January 22 - Double Bill:
Chris Ignacio's untitled
Darian Dauchan's Lift Off
January 23 - Double Bill:
YACKEZ's The New World Paradigm
Yeujia Low's Animal Empire
January 24 - Tessa Barlow-Ochshorn's How To Wake Up!
January 27 - Double Bill:
Sanaz Ghajar's Enter Porter
Ben Holbrook's Theatre Immaterial
January 28 - Panoply Performance Lab's Heidegger's Indiana
January 29 - Double Bill:
Ellpetha + Camillo's Night Descends at Svalbard
Anabella Lenzu's The night that you stopped acting/La noche que dejaste de actuar
January 30 - Double Bill:
Wi-Moto Nyoka's untitled
underlords' BLOODSHOT: The Call
January 31 - Double Bill:
Hannah Kallenbach's Purell Piece
José María's Break the Spell
Show times, descriptions, artist bios and photos will be available in November at www.theexponentialfestival.org.