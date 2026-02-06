Abigail Jensen to Debut One-Woman Show PARTY GIRL at The Rat NYC

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Internationally produced playwright and actor Abigail Jensen will present her brand new show Party Girl at The Rat NYC this February, on Friday the 13th at 7:00pm.

This girl just wants to have fun. And be sexy. And never think about death. After many years of losing loves and smoking weak-ass weed, she's determined to gain it all back tonight, at any cost. Even blood. In a one-night-only love fest, this girl will kiss a whole lot of people and make them listen to her favorite song about tripping too hard.

A graduate of University of Glasgow's Playwriting and Dramaturgy program, Abigail Jensen was most recently part of The Gene Frankel Theatre Winter Festival (New York City), directing her play Pie in the Sky.