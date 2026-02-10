BAX Opens Applications for 2026-28 Artist in Residence Program

Artists receive 450 hours of free rehearsal space over an 18-month period and more.
Established in 1993, the AIR (Artist in Residence) program has supported over 70 dance, theater, and multidisciplinary performance artists across three decades. The program is designed as a process-oriented incubator, supporting artists who share BAX's commitment to racial and cultural justice, whose work is still in development, and who are eager to deepen their artistic practice within a collaborative, cohort-based structure.
The AIR program centers artists at a generative stage of development, offering time, space, and sustained institutional support to develop projects-in-progress before their work enters larger production ecosystems. Rather than prioritizing polished outcomes, the program emphasizes inquiry, process, and peer exchange.
Artists are supported through sustained advisory, production, and administrative guidance and are embedded within BAX's multigenerational artistic environment. Many projects incubated through the Artist in Residence program have gone on to be fully realized in major venues nationally and internationally.
An information session for the program will be held on Thursday, February 19 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time via Zoom. Please register using this link.
Program Support & Structure
Public Engagement & Benchmarks
The residency includes two Open Studios and a culminating Work-in-Progress presentation. These moments invite peers, staff, and audiences into the artists' processes through open rehearsals, workshops, or practice-based engagements, with documentation and livestream options available.
Eligibility
Former BAX Artists in Residence who completed their residency in 2021 or earlier are eligible to apply. Former Space Grant artists are always eligible to apply without a waiting period. Learn More and Apply Today!
Videos