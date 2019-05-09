Target Margin Theater Closes 2018/2019 Season with NEWS OF THE STRANGE LAB

Target Margin Theater (Founding Artistic Director David Herskovits, Associate Artistic Director Moe Yousuf) closes their 2018-2019 season with NEWS OF THE STRANGE LAB, a three-week performance festival exploring rare tales from The One Thousand and One Nights along with early Medieval Arab fantasies. The festival runs June 6-23 and features commissioned new work by composer and choreographer Leyya Mona Tawil (June 6-9), the experimental theater company The Million Underscores (June 13-16), and theater maker Moe Yousuf (June 20-23).

"The news sure is strange and it gets stranger," says Herskovits. "Target Margin's Lab artists fight back by digging deep into tales from the early Arabic tradition, tales of women, womyn, adventurers from south of the border, and sheer weirdos. This season's Lab celebrates strangers at a time when they need a little love!"

Since 1995, TMT Labs, curated by David Herskovits and Moe Yousuf, have been an essential program of Target Margin supporting over 1,000 emerging artists in the creation of new work in New York City. At the helm of each production is a Lead Artist who can be a director, actor, writer, designer, puppeteer, manager, anything: Target Margin believes anyone can artistically drive a production. Each season, Herskovits and Yousuf curate the Lab's overarching theme and commission Lead Artists to adapt an existing source or create new work under the season's theme.



Performances of NEWS OF THE STRANGE LAB will take place June 6-23 (see schedule below) at Target Margin Theater's THE DOXSEE, located at 232 52nd Street in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. Tickets, priced at $20-$25, each or $45 for all three, can be purchased by visiting targetmargin.org or by calling 212-352-3101.

