THE CRADLE WILL ROCK Comes to Theater 2020

THEATER 2020, Brooklyn Heights' NY award winning professional theater company is pleased to announce its June 2019 run of the masterwork "THE CRADLE WILL ROCK," in a limited run of 16 performances (indoors & out) Friday, June 7th - Sunday, June 30th, 2019.

Marc Blitzstein's riveting musical The Cradle will Rock was born in 1937 during the Great Depression. Cradle sings a tale of the downtrodden, the 99%, who ultimately rise together. In Cradle we see artists selling out to the wealthy, healthcare influenced by big money, the press owned by big business, the church controlled by its donors and war encouraged for corporate greed. Sound familiar? Cradle's genesis, and the events surrounding its opening night, represents a seminal moment in American Musical Theater history. A video of the original producer, John Houseman, describing that amazing opening can be found here: https://youtu.be/_LDb0fn4Uek

Creative team: Director David Fuller, Music Director/Pianist Brian Fitzsousa, Costume Designer Sarah Constable, Choreographer Judith Jarosz, Production Stage Manager Nat DiMario, Assistant Stage Manager Kristina Voznick .

Cast: Desiree Baxter*, Debra Thais Evans*, David Fuller*, Fred Frabotta, Scott Harrison*, Kate Holland*, Zoe Kanter, Ellen Martin, Alex Shafer*, Jeneen Terrana*, Kristofer Thornton*, Hannah Viederman. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association)

Venues: The Great Room at ART NY studios at 138 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn. Convenient to all trains: B, C, D, G, N, R, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5, and the LIRR.

Cadman Plaza Park War Memorial lawn area at Fulton and Tillary Streets in Brooklyn Heights. Subways: 2, 3, 4, 5 to Borough Hall, N, R to Court Street, A, F to Jay Street, C to High Street.

Dates and Times: Please note the varied dates & times.

Great Room ART NY: Fri. 6/7 8pm, Sat. 6/8@2:30pm, Sun. 6/9@2:30pm, Wed. 6/12 @8pm, Thur. 6/13@8pm, Fri. 6/14@8pm, Wed. 6/19@8pm, Thur. 6/20@8pm, Fri. @6/21 8pm, (NO PERF SAT & SUN, JUNE 22 & 23!) Wed. 6/26@8pm, Thur. 6/27 @8pm, Fri. 6/28@8pm Sat. 6/29@8pm, Sun. 6/30@8pm.

Cadman Plaza Park, War Memorial lawn. Sat. & Sun. June 15 & 16, both at 6PM. (note early curtain in park) Running time: 120 min.

Tickets and Reservations:

Tickets: $40.00 general, $30.00 senior & students

Credit card purchases through Brown Paper Tickets at th2020cradle.bpt.me

Cash only at the door tickets may be reserved at theater2020@gmail.com

Cadman Plaza Park, all tickets FREE, no reservations required.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You