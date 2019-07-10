TFANA Announces Second And Final Extension Of Soho Rep.'s FAIRVIEW

Theatre for a New Audience announces a second and final extension of Soho Rep.'s production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Fairview, staged by Sarah Benson and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly. The original cast reunites for this production, which was first extended to July 28 and will now continue from July 30-August 11, 2019 on the Samuel H. Scripps Mainstage at Polonsky Shakespeare Center, TFANA's state-of-the-art home in the Brooklyn Cultural District.

The Soho Rep. production at Polonsky Shakespeare Center is the first opportunity for New York audiences to experience this bold, innovative work since its sold-out, thrice-extended world premiere at Soho Rep. The second extension comes in response to popular demand as word of mouth spreads about this groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The production also just garnered six Drama Desk Award nominations, including Outstanding Play (Jackie Sibblies Drury), Outstanding Director of a Play (Sarah Benson), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Charles Browning), Outstanding Set Design of a Play (Mimi Lien), Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play (Amith Chandrashaker), and Outstanding Sound Design in a Play (Mikaal Sulaiman).

In Fairview, the Frasier family is gearing up for Grandma's birthday, and Beverly needs this dinner to be perfect. Plus, the radio is on the fritz, her sister Jasmine is drinking, her husband Dayton isn't helping, her brother Tyrone might not show up at all, and her daughter Keisha is being a typical teenager. As Beverly's hostess-neurosis begins to get the better of her while her family acts like family, Keisha's adolescent malaise starts to seem like maybe it could be something else.

Since it returned to New York, Fairview has continued to stir conversation; on Twitter, Roxane Gay called it "so layered" and "brilliant beyond words," saying, "you must absolutely go to see Fairview at TFANA." When Fairview premiered at Soho Rep. in 2018, Hilton Als wrote in The New Yorker, "I found it hard to predict where Drury would go next, because her mind is so free...[Fairview is an] outstanding, frustrating, hilarious, and sui generis new play (directed with dynamism by Sarah Benson)." Ben Brantley called it "[a] dazzling and ruthless new play" in The New York Times. Following the play's highly acclaimed runs Soho Rep. and Berkeley Repertory Theatre, which co-commissioned the work, the play was praised in Best of the Year lists and pieces in The New York Times ("magnificent"), New York Magazine, Time Magazine, Time Out New York ("unforgettable"), The Los Angeles Times ("one of the most original new works of the year"), and BuzzFeed News. On March 4, Jackie Sibblies Drury won the 2019 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for Fairview, and the Pulitzer was announced on April 15.

The cast for Fairview, which New York Magazine's Sara Holdren called "uniformly excellent," includes Mayaa Boateng (The Village of Vale at Lincoln Center; The Public's Julius Caesar), Charles Browning (Negro Ensemble Company's The Cost at LaMama), Roslyn Ruff (Suzan-Lori Parks' The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World at Signature Theatre, All the Way on Broadway), Heather Alicia Simms (Broadway revivals of A Raisin in the Sun and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Hannah Cabell (Classic Stage Company's As You Like It, Suzan-Lori Parks' Venus at Signature Theatre), Natalia Payne (Roundabout Theatre Company's The Last Match, Playwrights Horizons' Me, Myself & I), Jed Resnick (Off-Broadway productions of Avenue Q, Rent), and Luke Robertson (feeling. at New Ohio Theatre, Neva at The Public Theater).

The creative team includes Sarah Benson (director), Raja Feather Kelly (choreographer), Tony Award-winner Mimi Lien (scenic designer), Montana Levi Blanco (costume designer), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting designer), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound designer), J. David Brimmer (fight director), Cookie Jordan (hair and wig designer), Garrett Allen (Associate Director), and Ryan Courtney (Props).

Upcoming performances of Fairview will take place on Tuesday-Friday at 7:30pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm and 7:30pm.

Theatre for a New Audience is committed to economically-accessible tickets and offers tickets at a range of prices for Fairview.

$20 New Deal: all performances. Age 30 and under or full-time students of any age. May be purchased online, over the phone, or at the box office, in advance or day-of, with valid ID(s) proving eligibility required at pickup. Use code NEWDEAL.

$20 Brooklyn Pass: all performances. Employees of participating Brooklyn non-profit organizations through Brooklyn Pass program.

Special Discounts: TFANA offers special discounts available by joining its mailing list at www.tfana.org.

$90-$100: all performances.

$115 Premium Seats: all performances.

Tickets are on sale now at www.tfana.org, 866.811.4111, and the Polonsky Shakespeare Center box office. Polonsky Shakespeare Center is located at 262 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You