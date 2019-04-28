SEX ED Comes to House Of Yes

Back by popular demand with the addition of neo-burlesque legend Julie Atlas Muz, 'Sex Ed' peeks into the sometimes complicated, often absurd journey from conception to sexual "maturity."

A three-act comedy, circus and puppetry spectacular, 'Sex Ed' is the latest production from the acclaimed absurdist theater company and artist collective Visceral Abstractions.

'Sex Ed' encourages audiences to "toss the pamphlets, ditch the preconceptions, and prepare to pop that cherry as we give you a long overdue re-education on the birds, bees, warring sperm, dancing labia, and one very love-sick pubic louse".

Also featuring Eric Schmalenberger, Matt Roper, Juanita Cardenas, Dana Abrassart, Tamara Ochoa, Erin Blaire, Maya Shah, Jon Joni, and the voice of Daisy Press. With special musical design by DJ Dropkat.

May 9th: doors at 7, show at 8

May 10th: doors at 6:30, show at 7:30

Tickets: http://bit.ly/sexedshow

Show Website: www.visceralabstractions.com/sexed





