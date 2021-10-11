Rivka Rivera Debuts New Work Through 2021 City Artist Corps Grant

Jew-Yo-Rican Actress and Playwright Rivka Rivera is the recipient of a $5,000 City Artist Corps grant for NYC-based working artists disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The program is presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment and Queens Theatre.

Rivka has been recognized for her new work "The Mourners" about an estranged family forced to come together under one roof during Hurricane Maria. The play deals with themes of addiction, suicide and asks the question: what makes a family?

This personal piece was developed by Rivka during the quarantine with the writers' group Re/Verse helmed by director/producer Lana Russell. As a writer, Rivka is known for her play "Rubble" and her film "Are You Ok, Cause I'm Ok?" Her work has been produced in New York, Los Angeles, and Pittsburgh. Rivka is a graduate of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts. She received her BFA from CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY. Rivka is also a proud member of the Writer's Studio at The Center for Fiction. Learn more about Rivka's work at www.RivkaRivera.com.

This developmental workshop of THE MOURNERS will be directed by Francisco J. Rivera Rodríguez. Francisco is an up-and-coming Puerto Rican director whose most recent work includes his devising production 'Divine Contradiction' and new play development production 'the givens (or the futility of forgiveness)' by natyna bean, at The New School where he received his MFA in directing.

The cast of 'The Mourners' includes: Fidel Vicioso, Nancy Rodriguez, Emilia Suarez, and Richard Thieriot.

THE MOURNERS will be presented as a developmental reading Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 7:00 pm EST. The reading will take place at The Space at Irondale (85 S. Oxford, Fort Greene). RSVP for a free admission link on Eventbrite.