QUINCE Now Running Through June 26 at The Bushwick Starr

The Bushwick Starr and One Whale's Tale present QUINCE, written and co-created by Camilo Quiroz-Vázquez and directed and co-created by Ellpetha Tsivicos, which has recently announced an extension through June 26 at The Bushwick Starr.

Originally presented as an abridged workshop at the People's Garden in 2020, QUINCE is the story of a 15 year-old Chicana confronting her queer identity, family and religion on the eve of her quinceañera.

A quinceañera is a rite-of-passage ushering a girl's transition into womanhood, emphasizing the importance of family and community. We invite guests of all ages and cultures to join in this vibrant immersive experience featuring music, dance, food, and art inspired by Latin American rituals, mythology and magic!

Featuring: Sara Gutierrez, Brenda Flores, José Pérez, Talisa Velázquez, Quetziquetl Angulo Aleman, Saige Larmer, Anabel Lugones De León, Camilo Quiroz-Vázquez, and Ellpetha Tsivicos

Musicians: Marilyn Castillo (Vocalist), Andres Fonseca (Percussion), Juan Ospina (Bass and Percussion), and Sebastian Angel (Guitar)

Creative Team: Tanya Orellana (Scenic Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design) and Scarlet Moreno (Costume Design)

This project was originally workshopped as part of the TEAM's Petri Project Series and further developed through a residency at The SHED.