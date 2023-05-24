Project1VOICE to Present 63/60- A JOYFUL CELEBRATION in June

Project1VOICE, an organization dedicated to supporting theatre and the performing arts by people of African descent has announced 63/60-A Joyful Celebration, an hour-long, multigenerational, and multicultural, music and dance party featuring music and dances spanning from 1963 to 2023. On Saturday, June 3 at 6 PM, in all four U.S. time zones. This is part of Project1VOICE's June programming, which will center around joy and why it is vital now more than ever.

Project1VOICE and our partners invite you to immerse yourself in joy, as an act of resistance, resilience, and reclamation on Saturday, June 3. We ask people and organizations across the country to post joyful images and reels of themselves enjoying music and dancing to social media, using the following hashtags: #6360Joy #joy63

"For some time now, Project1VOICE has wanted to create an event that connects us collectively, in a fun and empowering way. Additionally, we wanted the event to somehow celebrate the six-decade legacy of the people, places, and things that enabled happiness and joy in 1963, despite its tribulations. I think we did it, with 63/60-A Joyful Celebration," says Erich McMillan-McCall, Project1VOICE's CEO/Founder. "I was born in 1963, in Birmingham, Alabama. This was a pivotal year and city in the civil rights movement. The similarities between 1963 and today are uncanny."

Joyfully, celebrate the sixty-year legacy of the people, places, and things that have uplifted us, despite the tribulations. From the Twist to the Beyoncé challenge, from the Beatles to Lil Uzi Vert, join us for this one-of-a-kind day of joy and connection.

"I think we can all agree, our news feeds are inundated with images of trauma and micro-aggression. This is why joy is vital now more than ever," says McMillan-McCall.

"This event was conceived as a way to bring back the joyful balance we so desperately need."

Save the date, follow the hashtag, and/or join the music and dancing fun via Project1VOICE.org and/or other designated social media channels on June 3, (6/3) at 6 PM, in all four U.S. time zones.

Among the people, places, and things turning sixty, this year are: Vanessa Williams, Bryan Batt, Jennifer Beal, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Brad Pitt, Lisa Kudrow, Seal, Edie Falco, Norm Lewis, Jet Li, Julia Quinn, Whitney Houston and, Chips Ahoy cookies, Cap'n Crunch cereal, and the push-button phone.

A recent recipient of a generous gift from The Black Seed/Mellon Foundation, Project1VOICE will use the funds as intended: to plant the seeds of growth for Black creatives and arts professionals by honoring Black theatre artists, actively engaging and hiring Black people and specifically Black women for the organization's initiatives, and using their platform to encourage support for Black creatives and performing arts organizations.