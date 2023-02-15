Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble

See photos from inside rehearsal for Yerma presented by Virago Ensemble. Yerma is an acclaimed Spanish play by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca.

The play tells the story of a childless woman living in rural Spain. She is trapped between her sense of duty and honor to her circumstances and her desire to live a full and meaningful life and to have a child. Her desperate desire for motherhood becomes an obsession that eventually drives her to commit a horrific crime.

This compelling story is brought to life in this unique production of a stage reading that includes music and movement, performed by an international cast. Directed by Marines Soria.

The cast includes Kate Davis - Yerma, Noy Marom - Maria, Dennis Davies - Juan, Hari Bashkar - Victor, Renata Batista - Pagan Woman / Prayer Woman, Melissa McCaig-Welles - Fourth Washer/ Female Mask, Eliya Rodeh - Dolores / Fifth Washer / First Man, and Ananya - Dolores Daughter / Second Washer / Boy.

The performance took place on October 8t at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn, NY.