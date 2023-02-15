Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble

This compelling story is brought to life in this unique production of a stage reading that includes music and movement, performed by an international cast.

Feb. 15, 2023  

See photos from inside rehearsal for Yerma presented by Virago Ensemble. Yerma is an acclaimed Spanish play by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca.

The play tells the story of a childless woman living in rural Spain. She is trapped between her sense of duty and honor to her circumstances and her desire to live a full and meaningful life and to have a child. Her desperate desire for motherhood becomes an obsession that eventually drives her to commit a horrific crime.

This compelling story is brought to life in this unique production of a stage reading that includes music and movement, performed by an international cast. Directed by Marines Soria.

The cast includes Kate Davis - Yerma, Noy Marom - Maria, Dennis Davies - Juan, Hari Bashkar - Victor, Renata Batista - Pagan Woman / Prayer Woman, Melissa McCaig-Welles - Fourth Washer/ Female Mask, Eliya Rodeh - Dolores / Fifth Washer / First Man, and Ananya - Dolores Daughter / Second Washer / Boy.

The performance took place on October 8t at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn, NY.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble
Noy Marom, Kate Davis, Ananya Barman, Eliya Rodeh

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble
Eliya Rodeh, Noy Marom, Melissa McCaig-Welles, Ananya Barman

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble
Marines Soria

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble
Melissa McCaig-Welles, Eliya Rodeh, Noy Marom, Ananya Barman

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble
Hari Bashkar, Eliya Rodeh, and Ananya Barman in rehearsal

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble
Full cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble
Full cast in rehearsal



Emily Stouts GROWNUP to Have NYC Premiere This Spring Photo
Emily Stout's GROWNUP to Have NYC Premiere This Spring
The downtown theater ensemble The Associates, in association with consulting producer and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Jefferson White will present the new play Grownup, written by and performed by Emily Stout, premiering in New York this Spring.
Jenny Odell Will Appear in Conversation with Jia Tolentino Next Month Photo
Jenny Odell Will Appear in Conversation with Jia Tolentino Next Month
Jenny Odell will appear in conversation with Jia Tolentino for the launch of Saving Time, co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore as part of Unbound. The event is on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30pm  at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space) 321 Ashland Pl., Brooklyn, NY.
Freestyle Love Supreme Creator Debuts AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS At Midnight Theatre Photo
'Freestyle Love Supreme' Creator Debuts AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS At Midnight Theatre
From co-creator of Tony Award Winning Freestyle Love Supreme and Speechless, comes musical improv show, American Immigrants. In their New York show debut at Midnight Theatre, Anthony Veneziale (Tony Award recipient for Freestyle Love Supreme) and Vivek Venugopal (Speechless) interview audiences to find out their moving, heartbreaking and triumphant immigrant stories.
James Clements Named Brooklyn Arts Council SU-CASA Artist-in-Residence Photo
James Clements Named Brooklyn Arts Council SU-CASA Artist-in-Residence
James Clements, a Scottish theatremaker and actor based between New York and Glasgow, has been announced as a SU-CASA Artist-in-Residence for the Brooklyn Arts Council for the second consecutive year.

More Hot Stories For You


Emily Stout's GROWNUP to Have NYC Premiere This SpringEmily Stout's GROWNUP to Have NYC Premiere This Spring
February 14, 2023

The downtown theater ensemble The Associates, in association with consulting producer and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Jefferson White will present the new play Grownup, written by and performed by Emily Stout, premiering in New York this Spring.
Jenny Odell Will Appear in Conversation with Jia Tolentino Next MonthJenny Odell Will Appear in Conversation with Jia Tolentino Next Month
February 14, 2023

Jenny Odell will appear in conversation with Jia Tolentino for the launch of Saving Time, co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore as part of Unbound. The event is on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30pm  at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space) 321 Ashland Pl., Brooklyn, NY.
'Freestyle Love Supreme' Creator Debuts AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS At Midnight Theatre'Freestyle Love Supreme' Creator Debuts AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS At Midnight Theatre
February 10, 2023

From co-creator of Tony Award Winning Freestyle Love Supreme and Speechless, comes musical improv show, American Immigrants. In their New York show debut at Midnight Theatre, Anthony Veneziale (Tony Award recipient for Freestyle Love Supreme) and Vivek Venugopal (Speechless) interview audiences to find out their moving, heartbreaking and triumphant immigrant stories.
The Billie Celebrates 50th Anniversary With World Premiere Of BLACK GENIUS IN THE AMERICAN THEATER: A CONCERT READINGThe Billie Celebrates 50th Anniversary With World Premiere Of BLACK GENIUS IN THE AMERICAN THEATER: A CONCERT READING
February 9, 2023

The Billie Holiday Theatre - one of the nation’s preeminent arts and culture organizations and currently celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary - has announced that it will present the world premiere of  Black Genius in the American Theater: A Concert Reading on Friday, February 18th and Saturday, February 19th.
James Clements Named Brooklyn Arts Council SU-CASA Artist-in-ResidenceJames Clements Named Brooklyn Arts Council SU-CASA Artist-in-Residence
February 9, 2023

James Clements, a Scottish theatremaker and actor based between New York and Glasgow, has been announced as a SU-CASA Artist-in-Residence for the Brooklyn Arts Council for the second consecutive year.
share