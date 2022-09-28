Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey Return To JACK With A New Eulogy For Chaotic Times

Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey return to JACK with a preview of a new work that embraces the chaos and demise of a bygone performance scene. At this wake, held for a venue that never existed, there will be jokes, several reenactments, and even some snacks. Open Mic Night culminates in a eulogy - a speech celebrating not only the life of the fictional space, but of every real space we have lost, and the many lives we led in those spaces.



PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES:

Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 pm

Friday, October 14 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 16 at 3:00 pm



