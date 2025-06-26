POWERHOUSE: INTERNATIONAL Global Arts Festival Will Launch at Brooklyn's Powerhouse Arts This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Powerhouse: International, a sweeping new festival celebrating global performance, will launch this fall at Brooklyn’s Powerhouse Arts, running from September 25 through December 13, 2025.

Conceived and curated by Tony Award-winning producer and Artistic Director David Binder, the ambitious new festival brings together large-scale, genre-defying works from around the world—including numerous U.S. premieres—into one dynamic, interdisciplinary celebration.

Presented in the cavernous spaces of Powerhouse Arts (322 3rd Ave, Brooklyn), a former power plant turned cultural engine, Powerhouse: International will feature more than ten major international productions, a music series, and participatory installations—all rooted in a spirit of artistic freedom and global collaboration.

With more than 10,000 tickets available at $30, the festival reflects a strong commitment to accessibility and public engagement.

Highlights from the Powerhouse: International Lineup Include:

Mette Ingvartsen’s Skatepark (Denmark)

Opening the festival, Ingvartsen transforms Powerhouse’s Grand Hall into a vibrant skate park and performance space, building community through motion and joy (Sept 25–27).

Kate McIntosh’s Worktable (Aotearoa New Zealand)

A site-responsive installation that invites audiences to break things apart—literally—Worktable runs for over a month as audiences explore agency through destruction (Oct 4–Nov 9).

William Kentridge’s Sibyl (South Africa)

The Olivier Award-winning chamber opera weaves visual art, music, and dance into a haunting meditation on fate and history (Oct 8–11).

Christos Papadopoulos’ Larsen C (Greece)

A hypnotic dance piece inspired by the Antarctic ice shelf, marking Papadopoulos’ U.S. premiere (Oct 16–18).

Carolina Bianchi and Cara de Cavalo’s CADELA FORÇA TRILOGY, Chapter I (Brazil)

A visceral theatrical exploration of sexual violence and power, co-presented with Crossing the Line Festival (Oct 23–25).

Soa Ratsifandrihana’s Fampitaha, fampita, fampitàna (Belgium)

French-Malagasy choreographer makes her U.S. debut with a powerful reflection on diaspora identity (Oct 28–30).

Dead Centre and Emilie Pine’s Good Sex (Ireland)

A nightly revolving cast and an intimacy director unravel the mechanics and meaning of desire, betrayal, and performance (Nov 5–8).

Hofesh Shechter Company’s Theatre of Dreams (UK)

An immersive dance journey through the subconscious from one of the world’s most sought-after choreographers (Nov 13–15).

Music Series curated by Adam Shore

Featuring avant-garde concerts including: claire rousay – In the Round (Nov 21) Moor Mother / Pussy Riot Siberia – In the Round (Dec 2) EYE and aya (Dec 5) Red Hot Presents TRAИƧA — A Live Experience (Dec 6)

Amari Marshall’s The Imagining (USA)

Closing the festival, Beyoncé’s dance captain presents a celebratory event that brings audiences onto the floor in a communal, cathartic finale (Dec 13).

As opportunities for cultural exchange grow increasingly rare, Powerhouse: International positions Brooklyn as a vital meeting place for artistic risk, political thought, and cross-cultural experimentation. From skateboards to opera, from installations to intimate performance, the works featured in this nearly three-month-long festival reflect the full spectrum of human expression—wild, witty, raw, and revolutionary.

Powerhouse: International runs September 25–December 13, 2025 at Powerhouse Arts in Brooklyn. For more information and tickets (starting at $30), visit www.powerhousearts.org.

Comments

Don't Miss a Brooklyn News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...