One-Rehearsal MACBETH Comes to The Vino Theater

Swedish-American theater company Kulturkanonen will perform Shakespeare's Macbeth in a one-night, one-rehearsal spectacle at The Vino Theater.
Inspired by Drunk Shakespeare Off-Broadway, Backroom Shakespeare and 11th Hour Players, and Drunk Shakespeare, this cursed classic gets the unfiltered treatment. A brave (and slightly buzzed) ensemble of actors will attempt to conquer the Scottish Play after just one-yes, ONE-rehearsal.
Audience members can purchase "shot tokens" to gift a drink to any actor at any point during the performance. Your choices may empower them... or derail them entirely. Either way, chaos is guaranteed.
Come early or stay late for a Pre-Show Mixer, where you can meet fellow creatives, connect with local groups, and learn how to get involved in upcoming projects.
Macbeth - Will Lippman
Lady Macbeth - Madison Stepnowski
Macduff - Hunter Lustberg
Banquo - Gage
Lady Macduff - Lizzy Booth
Fleance - Jennifer Kim
Ross - Hayley Pace
Lennox - Diego Millan
Donalbain - Rose Gonzales
Malcolm - Nick Moseley
Macduff's Child - Anna Gvodas
Duncan/Murderer/Doctor - Elliot Hoke
Victoria Hedgeberry - Murderer/Gentlewoman
Sonja Haapamaki - First Witch
Tuva Carlberg Fahlgren - Second Witch
Maximilian Johnsson - Third Witch
