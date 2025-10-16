One-Rehearsal MACBETH Comes to The Vino Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Swedish-American theater company Kulturkanonen will perform Shakespeare's Macbeth in a one-night, one-rehearsal spectacle at The Vino Theater.

Inspired by Drunk Shakespeare Off-Broadway, Backroom Shakespeare and 11th Hour Players, and Drunk Shakespeare, this cursed classic gets the unfiltered treatment. A brave (and slightly buzzed) ensemble of actors will attempt to conquer the Scottish Play after just one-yes, ONE-rehearsal.

Audience members can purchase "shot tokens" to gift a drink to any actor at any point during the performance. Your choices may empower them... or derail them entirely. Either way, chaos is guaranteed.

Come early or stay late for a Pre-Show Mixer, where you can meet fellow creatives, connect with local groups, and learn how to get involved in upcoming projects.

Cast

Macbeth - Will Lippman

Lady Macbeth - Madison Stepnowski

Macduff - Hunter Lustberg

Banquo - Gage

Lady Macduff - Lizzy Booth

Fleance - Jennifer Kim

Ross - Hayley Pace

Lennox - Diego Millan

Donalbain - Rose Gonzales

Malcolm - Nick Moseley

Macduff's Child - Anna Gvodas

Duncan/Murderer/Doctor - Elliot Hoke

Victoria Hedgeberry - Murderer/Gentlewoman

Sonja Haapamaki - First Witch

Tuva Carlberg Fahlgren - Second Witch

Maximilian Johnsson - Third Witch