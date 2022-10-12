One-Act Play BILLY & THE SITUATION, Inspired by Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino & Billy McFarland, is Coming to Union Hall

Billy & The Situation, a new two-person play about NJ's baddest boys is premiering Thursday, October 27 with back to back performances at 7:30pm and 10pm at Union Hall (702 Union St., Brooklyn, New York).

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino appeared on six seasons of MTV's The Jersey Shore before being convicted of tax fraud and sentenced to eight months in prison. Billy McFarland, the Fyre Festival guy, founded a members-only club for Millennials and a failed luxury music festival before being convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to six years in prison. For four months, these notorious New Jersey bad boys were locked up in the same federal prison. This is a new two-person comedy play about their time as cellmates. It didn't happen, but what if it did?

The play follows the two men as Billy becomes Mike's new cellmate. Though they disagree about the "real" Jersey, they begin to share their dreams, secrets, and Utz chips. Mike is bettering himself, and Billy might be too, if not for the promise of fame in the form of a podcast. All coming to a head in a Correctional Facilities talent show. Based on a lot of true facts and also a few fictions.

Billy & the Situation is a one-act play performed by Jenny Gorelick [Billy] and Gabby Bryan [Mike] that takes place in one cell at FCI Otisville.

Written by Jenny Gorelick and Isaac Himmelman

Directed by Ashley Rodbro (Moulin Rouge, Oh, Hello)

Performed by Jenny Gorelick (Comedy Central) and Gabby Bryan (Comedy Cellar)

Jenny Gorelick is a comedian, actress, and Emmy-Nominated producer. She creates and hosts some of New York's best comedy variety events. She has appeared in sketches on Comedy Central and Late Night with Seth Meyers, and on television on on Blue Bloods and And Just Like That. She won Best Actress for QuickieFest. At the award ceremony, Taxi TV's Sandy Kenyon told the room that she is a "star of tomorrow" in that voice of his. Her half-hour comedy pilot about two former Disney channel stars and frenemies, After D!sney, was a Quarter-Finalist in the PAGE International Screenwriting Contest and a Finalist in the Script Summit, WeScreenplay, and Screencraft competitions. It's currently on the Coverfly Red List and in the top 1% of comedy pilots on the site.

Gabby Bryan is an Emmy-award-winning producer, stand up comedian and actress. She has performed all over the world including at The Stand, Gotham, The Comedy Store, The Laugh Factory Chicago, The Comedy Store London, Vermont Comedy Club, and has produced successful shows at Soho House, The Stand and The Bowery Electric. She has two podcasts, "L'Podcast" (Stand Up NY network) co-hosted by Zack Signore, and "Cheaters" (MTV) co-hosted by Robert Kelly. Previously, she produced and appeared on "You Know What Dude Podcast" with Robert Kelly on the Laugh Button Network and can be seen acting in films (imagine!) on Amazon and HBO.

Ashley Rodbro is a director and writer for theater and film. She's put up productions of Moulin Rouge: The Musical! around the globe as the Worldwide Supervising Associate Director (Broadway, Australia, West End, Germany, 1st North American Tour). She was previously the Resident Director for Hamilton: An American Musical (And Peggy company-Puerto Rico & San Francisco) as well as the Associate Director and Script Supervisor for the hit show Oh, Hello on Broadway starring John Mulaney & Nick Kroll, and directed by Alex Timbers in productions Off-Broadway, on a National Tour, on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater, and as a Netflix special. She was also AD for John Mulaney's Kid Gorgeous Netflix special at Radio City Music Hall. She is the Creative Director and CEO/Founder of Heredia Vision, a production company that puts women at the helm of developing and creating digital content.

Isaac Himmelman is an improviser, writer, musician, and filmmaker with 10+ years experience in news and documentary, formerly for HuffPost. As a founder of Tuff Boys, he writes completely original full-length musicals about strangers' true love stories in 24 hours and performs them for sold out audiences at the PiT and UCB. His comedy short film, Brooklyn Moving Company, about well-meaning, but overbearing movers who burst into song and dance, won Best Comedy Pilot at SeriesFest.