NYC Gay Men's Chorus Comes to the Brooklyn Museum in June

Following the wildly succesful, sold out performance at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts last weekend, The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) is heading across the river to perform on the steps of the Brooklyn Museum!

On Saturday, June 4th at 5:00 PM the NYCGMC will perform a one-hour concert on the steps of the Brooklyn Museum at 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY. The concert will be an outdoor performance, free and open to the public.

The Chorus will be performing as part of the Museum's "First Saturdays" program, "a site of celebration and support of Black lives, liberation, and joy, as well a place to amplify voices from across our borough's BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities." For more information and to register for the indoor events after the concert, visit https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/visit/first_saturdays.

** Please note in the case of rainy weather, the concert will be moved indoors and require registration as well.

For audience members who missed NYCGMC's May concert, "Beginnings", or for those that just want to hear more, the Chorus will be performing highlights from that concert and new material from the upcoming Pride performances scheduled later in June. The show will be performed by the Chorus of more than 200 members and will be conducted by Artistic Director Jared Brayton Bollenbacher, and accompanied by Aaron Dai.

"We are so excited to be performing again at the Brooklyn Museum. It is a great opportunity for us to share our music and be performing in Brooklyn. This is the start to our amazing PRIDE season! stated Artistic Director Bollenbacher.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming the NYCGMC back to First Saturday as they highlight works from their latest season! Their performances have always been deeply loved by our visitors, and surely, this year will be no different."

- Enrique Mendía, Public Programs Fellow

For more information and directions, interested persons can visit the NYCGMC website at www.nycgmc.org or the Brooklyn Museum's site at https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/visit/first_saturdays