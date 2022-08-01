NYC Department Of Cultural Affairs Announces New Funding For Cultural Capital Projects Across Brooklyn

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) Commissioner Laurie Cumbo announced today $4.5 million in capital funding for the Green-Wood Cemetery's new Welcome and Education Center, a 20,000 square foot facility that will serve as a home for educational and cultural programming, visitor orientation, and more.

With this capital award, the project is ready to go forward and Green-Wood is expected to break ground later this year. As part of an ongoing five borough tour, Commissioner Cumbo also highlighted critical capital investments for cultural groups across Brooklyn, including funding for projects at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn Music School, Brooklyn-Queens Conservatory of Music, Brooklyn Youth Chorus, New York Aquarium, Noel Pointer Foundation, and Pioneer Works. These awards are part of Mayor Adams' historic $127 million investment for FY 2023 in cultural capital projects across all five boroughs.

"Our cultural organizations make up the fabric of New York City, contributing as much to our economy as to our identity. I'm proud of this administration's historic commitment to the arts through these capital investments in our creative institutions, which will help create more open, sustainable, and dynamic facilities across Brooklyn, including Green-Wood Cemetery's new Educational Center," said Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer.

"It's only fitting that Green-Wood serve as the backdrop for the celebration of the 'historic' investments in Brooklyn's cultural community we're here to announce," said NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "As a Brooklyn native, I'm honored to work with my colleagues across City government to deliver for Brooklyn-based cultural organizations the support they need to make this great borough thrive. With these critical investments in the boroughs' cultural infrastructure, we continue to foster a more equitable, inclusive and vibrant arts sector for all New Yorkers."

"Brooklyn is renowned for its arts and culture, which is vital to the economic and cultural landscape of the borough," said Speaker Adrienne Adams. "Through the city budget, we are investing in the success and advancement of arts and cultural organizations across New York City. By funding the new Welcome and Education Center at Green-Wood Cemetery, a National Historic Landmark that offers robust educational and cultural public programs, we are enhancing one of Brooklyn's greatest treasures. Our investments for cultural institutions across the borough will greatly benefit all New Yorkers for years to come."

Mayor Adams has invested a historic $127 million in capital support across the five boroughs which, along with funding from the City Council and Borough Presidents, brings a total of more than $220 million in capital funding for 70 cultural groups citywide. This allocation has been made alongside a record-setting City expense allocation for DCLA of more than $237 million, which includes funding that will be distributed through DCLA's grant programs to more than 1,000 groups across the city. This investment in New York City's cultural community will be distributed in support of a broad, equitable recovery that ensures all New Yorkers have access to the joy, education, and transformative benefits of cultural activity.

"We thank Mayor Eric Adams and Commissioner Laurie Cumbo for this incredible investment in in Green-Wood," said Richard J. Moylan, President of The Green-Wood Cemetery. "This critical funding will allow us to better serve our Brooklyn and New York communities. We'll be able to extend our educational and cultural programming to a year-round schedule and provide first-rate visitor orientation to over 450,000 visitors annually. It's a key step in strengthening Green-Wood's role as one of this city's key cultural institutions and a destination for tourists as well."

"Brooklyn Botanic Garden is grateful to Mayor Eric Adams and Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo for their unceasing support of NYC's cultural organizations," said Adrian Benepe, President and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. "Thank you for the championing cultural institutions and programs across Brooklyn, which enrich the lives of Brooklynites and all New Yorkers, and contributes to NYC's status as the world's cultural capitol, attracting visitors from every part of the globe. The City's capital funding supports BBG's world-renowned gardens and collections-a jewel in the center of Brooklyn-and our many arts, education, environmental, and community programs that connect people to plants and help make a greener, healthier Brooklyn."

"We at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music express our gratitude to Mayor Eric Adams, Commissioner Laurie Cumbo, and to the City Council for supporting us and understanding our vision," said Chad Cooper, Executive Director of the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music. "Expanding our music education and music therapy programs and ensuring they are accessible to thousands more New Yorkers across the five boroughs is our overarching priority, and the support of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs will allow us to take a big step closer to realizing this goal. Thank you."

"It is exhilarating and humbling to be awarded capital funding from the NYC Mayor's Office and the Department of Cultural Affairs," said Chinita J. Pointer, Executive Director of the Noel Pointer Foundation. "For over 27 years, the Noel Pointer Foundation has provided string music instruction to generations of New Yorkers, and now thanks to the City's generous gift we will finally have a permanent, state-of-the-art home in Brooklyn from which to grow our services and reach even more children and families. Noel would be elated to see his legacy play on at the Degraw Firehouse and for this we are extremely grateful."

For Green-Wood's $4.5 million in new City capital support allocated as part of the FY2023 adopted budget, $2 million was contributed by Mayor Adams and $2.5 million by the City Council, bringing the City's total investment in the project to $13 million. A National Historic Landmark founded in 1838, Green-Wood was one of the first rural cemeteries in America. With its nearly 500 acres of hills, valleys, ponds and paths, its popularity helped inspire the creation of a number of public parks, including New York City's Central and Prospect Parks. The newly constructed Welcome and Education Center will be located at Green-Wood Cemetery's entrance and adjacent to the Weir Greenhouse. In addition to the much-needed indoor space for Green-Wood's educational programs, the new construction will also offer flex space for Green-Wood's public programs, community board meetings and other local not-for-profit organizations, and serve as a first stop for thousands who arrive annually to explore this landmarked cemetery in the heart of Brooklyn.