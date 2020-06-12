NOT THE MERMAID PARADA Announced, June 20

Coney Island USA, the not-for-profit arts organization that for the past 37 years has presented the Mermaid Parade, will finally reveal their eagerly anticipated plans for the 2020 Parade.

The Mermaid Parade normally falls on the Saturday closest to the summer solstice - which this year falls on June 20th. Due to the current situation the Parade will not be held on that date and will instead take place later in the summer. To mark the originally planned date Coney Island USA will host an online extravaganza on June 20th, with the highlight of the evening being the reveal of the details of this year's Parade. The entire event, which they have dubbed NOT The Mermaid Parade will be streamed live over the internet.



The event will feature performances by cast members of the world-famous Coney Island Circus Sideshow including fire eaters, snake charmers, sword swallowers along with special surprise celebrity guests.



According to Dick Zigun, the Artistic Director of Coney Island USA, "While the situation may seem bleak, we are nothing if not flexible. We thrive on challenges! Everyone is going to love our soon-to-be-revealed plans for the 2020 Parade. And the NOT The Mermaid Parade reveal event is a bonus for the public. They get to see all the wondrous and electrifying acts we are famous for by simply surfing to https://www.coneyisland.com/not."



The event kicks off at 8PM on Saturday June 20th.



