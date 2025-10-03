Murmrr to Present NOSFERATU With Live Score By The Invincible Czars Live In Brooklyn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Murmrr and Crown Hill Theatre on Sunday, October 5th for a special screening of Nosferatu with live score by The Invincible Czars! Nosferatu is most certainly the most important horror film of the silent era and one of the first vampire movies. Austin's Invincible Czars bring their tastefully modern, delicately creepy soundtrack that fans, theaters and media have praised for making the near century-old movie "actually scary" for modern day audiences.

About The Invincible Czars:

Those amazing, intrepid, touring soundtrackers are back in town, live on stage with a silent era horror classic! Don't miss this special screening of the silent horror classic Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror featuring an original live score combining rock and orchestral music, created and performed by the acclaimed Austin, Texas music ensemble The Invincible Czars!

About Nosferatu (1922):

The original Nosferatu (1922) follows a young real estate agent, Thomas Hutter, who travels to Transylvania to meet with the mysterious Count Orlok. Hutter becomes increasingly suspicious of Orlok's strange behavior and eventually discovers he is a vampire. Orlok then travels to Hutter's town, causing death and destruction.