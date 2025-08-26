Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Comes to the Mark Morris Dance Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet will open its 2025-26 season with a program of premieres: a solo for Rachele Perla and a 50-minute company work to music by Tonia Ko, September 12 & 13, 7:30 PM, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.

The program will open with a new solo created by Magloire for company dancer Rachele Perla, and will be followed by a full-length company work, also a World Premiere (titles for both t.b.d).

The full company work is set to five pieces by Tonia Ko for piano and/or violin (Games of Belief, Moves & Remains, Surge Out, Tribute/Axis II, and Plush Earth). The choreography will lean into Ko's poetic and evocative sound world, and will be staged for New Chamber Ballet's signature in-the-round, up-close presentation.

Magloire, who began his career as a composer, is ever the champion of new music. He continues his association with Manhattan School of Music, commissioning one outstanding graduate a year to compose a score for a Magloire ballet. His reach also extends to exceptional young composers on the international new music scene.

Tonia Ko's music has been described as at once whimsical, questioning, and lyrical. Recipient of a 2018 Guggenheim Fellowship, Ko has been commissioned by leading soloists and ensembles from a broad range of the music scene. She recently collaborated with Riot Ensemble, Tangram Collective, Grossman Ensemble, and Spektral Quartet. Her work has been performed in prominent venues, including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Grants and awards have included the Fromm and Barlow Foundations, Chamber Music America, American Academy of Arts and Letters, and residencies at MacDowell, Copland House, and MASS MoCA. She served as the 2015-2017 Composer-in-Residence for Young Concert Artists.

Ko was born in Hong Kong in 1988 and grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii. She earned a B.M. with Highest Distinction from the Eastman School of Music and an M.M. from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. She holds a D.M.A. from Cornell University, and her practice has been further enriched by studies at Tanglewood and Royaumont Academie Voix Nouvelles. She was the 2018-19 Postdoctoral Researcher at the U. of Chicago's Center for Contemporary Composition. Upon relocating to the U.K., Ko served as 2019-20 Honorary Research Fellow at City, University of London, and is currently Senior Lecturer in Composition at Royal Holloway, U. of London.