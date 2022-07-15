Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All proceeds will benefit The Ali Forney Center, an organization committed to helping LGBTQ+ youth combat homelessness.

Jul. 15, 2022  

MY BIG FAT GAY JEWISH CHRISTMAS Arrives At 3 Dollar Bill This Month

Opa! It's Christmas in July! "My Big Fat Gay Jewish Christmas Spectacular" brings holiday cheer to Brooklyn with a one-night-only benefit event on Tuesday, July 26 at 7 PM at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn, New York. All proceeds will benefit The Ali Forney Center, an organization committed to helping LGBTQ+ youth combat homelessness by arming them with the tools needed to live independently. Advance tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase here. Tickets are $30 on the day of the show.

The variety show, hosted by Dylan Adler and Mika Stein, will feature performances from several notable queer stand-up and musical comedians including Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp, Alex English, and Tessa Skara. Special drag performances by Miss Ma'amShe & The Dragon Sisters. Closing out the night will be the L Train Brass Band, a 25-piece brass collective!

The event is produced by Adam Gold. See full lineup below:

COMEDY

  • Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp (Comedy Central)

  • Alex English (SNL)

  • Colin Rourke & Garrett Williams (Please Stop Crying)

  • Joe Castle Baker (Rolling Stone)

  • Nico Carney (Netflix is a Joke)

  • Sheria Mattis (Reductress)

  • Zach & Drew (Haus Party Show)

DRAG

  • Miss Ma'amShe (BitchFest Twinner)

  • The Dragon Sisters (Vogue)

MUSIC

  • Ena Da (Caveat NYC)

  • L Train Brass Band (Governer's Ball)

  • Philip Sparkle (Brooklyn Comedy Collective)

  • Sami Schwaeber (TimeOut NY)

  • Tessa Skara (HBO)

Co-hosted by Dylan Adler (Hulu) and Mika Stein (Broadway Comedy Club)

Produced by Adam Gold

Presented by QueerSpace, Brooklyn's newest queer co-working space!



