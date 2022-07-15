MY BIG FAT GAY JEWISH CHRISTMAS Arrives At 3 Dollar Bill This Month
All proceeds will benefit The Ali Forney Center, an organization committed to helping LGBTQ+ youth combat homelessness.
Opa! It's Christmas in July! "My Big Fat Gay Jewish Christmas Spectacular" brings holiday cheer to Brooklyn with a one-night-only benefit event on Tuesday, July 26 at 7 PM at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn, New York. All proceeds will benefit The Ali Forney Center, an organization committed to helping LGBTQ+ youth combat homelessness by arming them with the tools needed to live independently. Advance tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase here. Tickets are $30 on the day of the show.
The variety show, hosted by Dylan Adler and Mika Stein, will feature performances from several notable queer stand-up and musical comedians including Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp, Alex English, and Tessa Skara. Special drag performances by Miss Ma'amShe & The Dragon Sisters. Closing out the night will be the L Train Brass Band, a 25-piece brass collective!
The event is produced by Adam Gold. See full lineup below:
COMEDY
-
-
Alex English (SNL)
-
Colin Rourke & Garrett Williams (Please Stop Crying)
-
Joe Castle Baker (Rolling Stone)
-
Nico Carney (Netflix is a Joke)
-
Sheria Mattis (Reductress)
-
Zach & Drew (Haus Party Show)
DRAG
-
Miss Ma'amShe (BitchFest Twinner)
-
The Dragon Sisters (Vogue)
MUSIC
-
Ena Da (Caveat NYC)
-
L Train Brass Band (Governer's Ball)
-
Philip Sparkle (Brooklyn Comedy Collective)
-
Sami Schwaeber (TimeOut NY)
-
Tessa Skara (HBO)
Co-hosted by Dylan Adler (Hulu) and Mika Stein (Broadway Comedy Club)
Produced by Adam Gold
Presented by QueerSpace, Brooklyn's newest queer co-working space!