Living Room Productions Presents GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD At The Brooklyn Art Haus

Running March 28th, March 29th, March 30th at The Brooklyn Art Haus.
Living Room Productions has announced the upcoming performance of Catya McMullen's darkly comedic play, "GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD," at Brooklyn Art Haus, directed by Laura Carswell.
"GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD" follows Gretchen, Emma, and Whitney, three lifelong friends who have navigated sobriety since their teenage years. Embarking on a road trip south to both celebrate and mourn a significant figure from their past, they find themselves confronting the realities of adulthood, grief, and the lingering effects of their shared history. With homemade female urination devices, an abundance of pie, and some questionable romantic encounters, their journey is anything but ordinary.
Catya McMullen's sharp and insightful writing has garnered critical acclaim, with The New Yorker noting, "Catya McMullen's script...is funny, engaging, and occasionally vicious, especially when it dives into its characters' ugly, vulnerable moments. ...Beneath the charming, if familiar, premise...is a sombre core, about loneliness, brokenness, and addiction..."
Featuring:
Creative Team:
Performance Details:
Promotional image photography by Christopher Duggan.
Videos