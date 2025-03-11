Living Room Productions Presents GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD At The Brooklyn Art Haus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Living Room Productions has announced the upcoming performance of Catya McMullen's darkly comedic play, "GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD," at Brooklyn Art Haus, directed by Laura Carswell.

"GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD" follows Gretchen, Emma, and Whitney, three lifelong friends who have navigated sobriety since their teenage years. Embarking on a road trip south to both celebrate and mourn a significant figure from their past, they find themselves confronting the realities of adulthood, grief, and the lingering effects of their shared history. With homemade female urination devices, an abundance of pie, and some questionable romantic encounters, their journey is anything but ordinary.

Catya McMullen's sharp and insightful writing has garnered critical acclaim, with The New Yorker noting, "Catya McMullen's script...is funny, engaging, and occasionally vicious, especially when it dives into its characters' ugly, vulnerable moments. ...Beneath the charming, if familiar, premise...is a sombre core, about loneliness, brokenness, and addiction..."

Featuring:

Taylor Alden (Whitney)

Lauren James (Emma)

Matthew Nikitow (Harlan)

Jacob Saxton (Jeremy)

Lucy Shelby (Gretchen)

Creative Team:

Director: Laura Carswell

Producer, Founder & Artistic Director of Living Room Productions: Ellyn Heald

Executive Producers: Lucy Shelby, Lauren James, Taylor Alden

Intimacy Coordinator: Ariel Lauryn

Assistant Director: Caroline Roschman

Performance Details:

Location: Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Dates: March 28th, March 29th, March 30th

Times: 7:30pm Friday; 7:30pm Saturday: 2:00pm Sunday

Tickets

Promotional image photography by Christopher Duggan.

