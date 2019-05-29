Kings Brooklyn Welcomes LADIES NIGHT OUT COMEDY TOUR

Calling all ladies! Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour featuring ADELE GIVENS, Sherri Shepherd, Loni Love, KIM WHITLEY, and hosted by Bravo's leading lady NeNe Leakes makes a stop at Kings Theatre on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 8PM.

NeNe Leakes (Real Housewives of Atlanta) hosts this outrageous stand-up comedy event featuring Adele Givens (the big-screen Beauty Shop), Sherri Shepherd (former longtime host on The View), Loni Love (co-host of Fox's Emmy-winning The Real), and Comedian and actress Kym Whitley.



In addition to her role on Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe has played recurring roles on two Ryan Murphy hits, Glee and The New Normal. For this hilarious evening, she'll play host to four of the funniest women in America: GRAMMY-nominated comedy queen Adele Givens, whose appearances include Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam, the popular sitcom The Hughleys, and her own comedy special on HBO; former The View host Sherri Shepherd, who starred in her own Sherri sitcom on Lifetime, currently a regular on Hulu's Trial & Error; Loni Love, who has starred in big-screen hits like Mother's Day and Soul Plane in addition to her co-hosting role on Fox's long-running The Real; Kym Whitley best known for her roles on television sitcoms The Boondocks, The Parkers, Animal Practice and the Young & Hungry.



Tickets to see Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour are On-Sale Now at ticketmaster.com , The Kings Theatre box office or by dialing 800-745-3000





