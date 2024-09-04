Julia May Jonas' A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN Comes to The Bushwick Starr Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bushwick Starr will open the first Season in our new theater with the world premiere of A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN by Julia May Jonas (Your Own Personal Exegesis at LCT3, New York Times Editor's Pick debut novel, Vladimir), directed by Sarah Hughes (Daphne by Renae Simone Jarrett at LCT3, Galatea by MJ Kaufman at Brooklyn Bridge Park), and co-produced with New Georges (HILMA at the Wilma, Grief Hotel at The Public).

Part of Jonas's All Long True American Stories (a cycle of five “response plays” which reimagine five canonical 20th-Century male-experience plays for other people, mostly women), A Woman Among Women takes on Arthur Miller's All My Sons—challenging the audience to participate in the making of a tragic hero, experience her Aristotelian fall from grace, and interrogate the meaning of collective catharsis.

The production features (in alphabetical order):

Brittany K. Allen as CHRISTINE

Gabriel Brown as ROY

Annie Fang as RIDA/TRISHA

Zoë Geltman as GRACE

Hannah Heller as SARAH

LUCY KAMINSKY as TAMMY

Drew Lewis as LANE

Maria-Christina Oliveras as TINA

Dee Pelletier as CLEO

Creative team: Scenic Designer: Brittany Vasta; Costume Designer: Wendy Yang, Lighting Designer: Masha Tsimring, Sound Designer: Jordan McCree, Stage Manager: Siena Yusi, Assistant Stage Manager: Sarah Orttung, Assistant Director: Noah Latty, Line Producer: Lucy Powis

A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN is made with support from: The NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre by the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment in association with The New York Foundation for the Arts; Venturous Theater Fund of Tides Foundation; The New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the Mental Insight Foundation

A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN has been previously developed through residencies at NACL, The Jam at New Georges, and The Great Plains Theater Conference.

