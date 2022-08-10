JACK Announces Open Call For Second Annual Performance Festival RADICAL ACTS

JACK invites artists to share their interpretation of radical in the second year of their daring performance festival Radical Acts.

After a wildly successful inaugural year in 2021, JACK brings back the performance festival Radical Acts for a second go-around November 9th - November 20th. Each night features a different artist and their interpretation of radical - radical joy, radical mayhem, radical experiments in sound, light, time, and language, and radical confrontations with today's pressing issues. Oh, and one more thing, each performance must be staged in the round!

Performances are required to be between 25 minutes and 65 minutes in length. The lead artist will receive $750.00 in support of their performance and additional support from the JACK staff. Applications opened Friday, August 5th with a submission deadline of August 28th at 11:59 pm. Applicants will be notified in mid-September.



Interested artists can learn more and apply at

JACK is an OBIE award-winning multidisciplinary performance venue and civic space founded in 2012 by Alec Duffy and a small group of co-founders in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Our mission is to fuel experiments in art and activism, collaborating with adventurous artists and our neighbors to create a just, vibrant society. Under the co-leadership of Jordana De La Cruz and Skye E. Kowaleski JACK's vision is to cultivate an arts organization with racial equity at its core, reflected in its artists, audiences, staff, and governance.

Over the last ten years, JACK has grown into a deeply impactful art space that presents world-class performances by both early-career and established artists and develops creative approaches to addressing issues most important to our neighborhood and the field. JACK presents over 80 theater, music, and dance performances annually and hosts conversations on topics of concern to our neighbors. At JACK, we provide performing artists a creative laboratory to experiment and develop their unique voices collaborating with neighbors and cultivating new audiences. Named after co-founder Alec Duffy's grandfather JACK leads from values inspired by his life as a labor activist, minister, and lover of the arts. www.jackny.org