Irondale & NYPD to Present 9th Cycle of TO PROTECT, SERVE, AND UNDERSTAND

Irondale, in partnership with the New York Police Department, have selected the participants of the 9th cycle of To Protect, Serve, and Understand and begun the 10-week, 40-hour workshop rooted in social change, activism, and humanity. Following the 40-hour workshop series, the combined group of seven officers and seven community members will present an original performance March 25-26, telling their own stories as well as the stories of others, through improvisations and monologues to foster understanding and change.

In a currently divided political climate, the rise of community and police tensions is both palpable and deadly. With increased scrutiny of modern policing, calls for reform and the rise of activist groups that champion racial equality, To Protect, Serve, and Understand is a one-of-a-kind workshop that is changing the way we look at one another in a real way. Starting with a dinner and discussion, followed by group theater games and actor-training techniques, the workshop teaches a diverse and inclusive cast of participants a unique approach to problem-solving and offers real-life communication skills in a creative non-judgmental atmosphere.

"How do we restore empathy in our country in these dark times?" considers Greiss, the creator of the program. "We start at the community level and take all that we have learned from our theater training to help people communicate more effectively and listen more intently," he continues. "As we have seen repeatedly, when there is a miscommunication on the streets between an officer and a civilian, somebody's life and safety are put into question, and it simply must stop."

To Protect, Serve, and Understand was realized following the death of Eric Garner in 2014. The workshop employs rehearsal room and facilitation techniques that Irondale created with its permanent artistic ensemble over the last 39 years. It has led to the production of the company's main-stage theatrical works, youth programming and a STEAM curriculum to train young scientists. To date, more than 100 police officers and 100 civilians have participated in To Protect, Serve, and Understand in eight series of workshops. Performances have seen audiences at capacity, with more than 2,000 community members attending the open forum. The conversations continue with an official Protect, Serve, and Understand podcast, featuring alumni from various workshop groups. The podcast is available on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/tpsus-podcast/id1458368437?mt=2. While in-person workshops were halted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company continued to deepen the work with both police officers and civilians through virtual workshops, talk backs and Zoomcasts with past participants to elevate the mission of the project.

WORKSHOP AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

To Protect, Serve and Understand closed workshops run weekly on Tuesday nights through March 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Public performances will take place March 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. All performances are FREE to the public. All attendees are required to register at XX.

VENUE DETAILS

Irondale is located at 85 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn, New York. The theater is accessible by Subway: C to Lafayette; B, D, M, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, or 5 to Atlantic Avenue/Pacific Street; and G to Fulton Street.

COVID-19 PROTOCOL

According to current COVID guidelines, proof of vaccination is required for all who are eligible to enter the building. Masks must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status.