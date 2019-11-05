Interactive Children's Theater Returns To The Heights Players In Brooklyn

The Heights Players in Brooklyn proudly presents Snow White and the Battle for Pittsburgh: A Participation Play for Children as part of their 2019-2020 Theater for Children programming. Snow White and the Battle for Pittsburgh is one of several interactive musicals for children and families written by Hilary Goldman and Kevin McAuley under their Good Idea Bears banner.

Audiences only have four chances to see this limited run production, with shows at 12pm and 2pm on Saturday, November 9th and Saturday, November 16th. Tickets for adults and children are $6 and can be purchased in advance here, or reserved by email at TheaterForChildren@HeightsPlayers.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.

When Princess Snow White (Cait Farrell) is forced from her own kingdom by a jealous Evil Queen (Danielle Ferretti), she finds herself lost, confused, and surrounded by a small band of odd, though well-meaning, forest-dwelling dwarfs. Cut-off from the humdrum of royalty, Snow White must decide where she fits in and who she wants to be. But all the while, the Evil Queen grows more powerful and well... evil, until it becomes clear that no one is safe from her malevolent reign!

Can Snow White and her new friends stop the Evil Queen and her Magic Mirror once and for all? Will this wide-eyed princess become the hero her kingdom needs? Embark on an interactive musical journey of friendship, bravery, and self-discovery to find out!

Rounding out the cast are Heights Players and Good Idea Bears veterans Scot Cahoon, Jeanne Cascio, Kaylie DeLauri, Caitlin Farrell, Danielle Ferretti, Mariela Flor Olivo, Dina Grilli, Erin Hanraty, Brian Levario, Michelle Maccarone, Karen Mascalo Hagan, Alan Ramos-Gonzalez, and Aly Ryan.

What is a "Participation Play":

"Throughout the story, our characters will invite the audience to be part of the adventure, both from their seats and by joining the actors on stage. Audience members will help our characters decide what path to take, they'll assist with magical incantations, and they'll play small roles in songs and action sequences. Our characters can't make it from 'once upon a time' to 'happily ever after' without them!" -Good Idea Bears

The Heights Players, Inc. is a not-for-profit, all-volunteer, membership organization, offering nine theatrical productions each season. This is in addition to the Theater for Children program and the annual end-of-season Gala and Directors' Workshops. Now in its 64th Season, The Heights Players is Brooklyn's oldest self-sustaining community theatre. To learn more about The Heights Players, please visit www.heightsplayers.org.

To learn more about Goldman and McAuley's original musicals, visit www.goodideabears.com.





