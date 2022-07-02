Hoi Polloi's WHITE ON WHITE extends through July 16

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK is thrilled to announce an extension of Hoi Polloi's White on White, co-directed by Alec Duffy and Lori Elizabeth Parquet, with a script by Robert Quillen Camp. The play offers a peek inside the meeting of a white anti-racist group. As the members reckon with sacrifices they must make to live up to their principles, other forces begin to disrupt and unsettle their efforts. An uncanny ode to honesty, forgiveness, and accountability, this ensemble tour de force pulls the audience on a descent from the too-real to the sub-real.

FEATURING: Brandt Adams*, Dinah Berkeley*, Heather E. Cunningham*, John Lenartz*, Nisi Sturgis*, and Peter Mills Weiss (*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association)

CREATIVE TEAM:

Playwright: Robert Quillen Camp

Co-Directors: Alec Duffy and Lori Elizabeth Parquet

Dramaturg: Nikaury Rodriguez

Lighting Design: Amina Alexander

Sound Design: Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste

Scenic Consultant: Mimi Lien

Assistant Scenic Designer/TD: Roni Sipp

Stage Manager: Alivia Nosrati

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, June 23 - Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, June 30 - Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, July 6 - Saturday, July 9 at 7:30pm and Friday, July 8 at 2 pm

Extension dates: Thursday, July 12 - Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS:

$20, available at www.jackny.org

LOCATION: JACK | 20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave. | www.jackny.org

Hoi Polloi is an OBIE-winning New York-based collaborative theater company formed in 2007 by director Alec Duffy. The company creates original work that strives to explore how we, as Americans, come together and how we fall apart. Hoi Polloi is also dedicated to collaborating with the most imaginative of today's playwrights on new work and of interpreting existing plays. Work includes Quiet, Comfort (by Toshiki Okada), Beckett Solos, Baal, All Hands (by Robert Quillen Camp), Three Pianos (OBIE Award), John Cassavetes' Shadows, The less we talk, and Dysphoria. www.hoipolloiworld.com

Robert Quillen Camp (Playwright) previously collaborated with Hoi Polloi on All Hands (2012). His other plays include Our Ruined House, How to Learn (at JACK in 2018) and his collaborations with Pig Iron Theatre Company, Franklin's Secret City, Pay Up, and the Obie Award-winning Chekhov Lizardbrain. His writing has appeared in Conjunctions, PAJ, Theater, Comparative Drama, Chain, and Play A Journal of Plays, and been anthologized by 53rd State Press. He is the chair of the theatre program at Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, VA.

Alec Duffy (Co-Director) is a playwright and director, and the founder of both Hoi Polloi and JACK. He has created many original works with Hoi Polloi, including Dysphoria, The Less We Talk, and All Hands. In 2010, he shared an OBIE Award for Three Pianos, a paean to Schubert's Winterreise song cycle, co-written and performed with Dave Malloy and Rick Burkhardt in a production directed by Rachel Chavkin that toured to New York Theatre Workshop and American Repertory Theater after its premiere at Incubator Arts Project. His most recent production with Hoi Polloi was a commission of acclaimed Japanese playwright Toshiki Okada, Quiet, Comfort, which premiered at JACK in 2016. His production of the opera Four Nights of Dream premiered at Japan Society in 2017 and subsequently toured to the Tokyo Bunka Kaikan. Duffy is a former NEA/TCG directing fellow and a Drama League Directing Fellow.

Lori Elizabeth Parquet (Co-Director) is a director, actor, and playwright from New Orleans, Louisiana. Her New York City stage credits include Macbeth, Dispatches From (A)mended America (Off-Broadway, Epic Theatre Ensemble), The Providence of Neighboring Bodies (Dutch Kills Theater/Ars Nova), The Honeycomb Trilogy: Sovereign (Gideon Productions), Medea (Phoenix Theatre Ensemble), Dog Act, Ajax in Iraq, Honey Fist, Operating Systems (Flux Theatre Ensemble), and Republic, Baal, Murder In the Cathedral (JACK/Hoi Polloi). She made her international debut performing in Pillars of Society at Teater Ibsen in Skien, Norway. She also performed in The Providence of Neighboring Bodies at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018. In 2019 she won the New York Innovative Theatre Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role for her performance in Operating Systems. As a director, Lori has directed Topdog/Underdog at Princeton Summer Theater and assistant directed The Public Theater's most recent Shakespeare in the Park productions of As You Like It, and Twelfth Night. She was also an acting coach on Disney's Hercules, a Public Works production. Lori served as Associate Director of New York City Center's Encores: Off-center production of Maria Irene Fornes' Promenade and has directed many readings and workshops with Public Works, Flux Theatre Ensemble, The Brooklyn Generator, and other theatre companies across New York City. As a playwright, Lori was selected as one of six featured playwrights for Season Five of The Fire This Time Festival, which produced a reading of her full-length play In Communion, and her short plays have been produced through Flux Theatre Ensemble, New York Madness, and other NYC indie theatres and festivals. B.A. in Theatre Arts from Cornell University.

Nikaury Rodriguez (Dramaturg) is a Dominican-American actor, writer, director, teaching artist, conflict resolution specialist, diversity & inclusion trainer, and dancer from New York City. For 30 years, Nikaury has worked as an actor in theatre, film, and television, as well as innumerable corporate-trainings through interactive theatre for organizations ranging from schools, cultural institutions, non-profit organizations to Fortune 500 companies; all work designed to promote critical thinking and communication skills. Nikaury holds a BA in Sociology and Theatre from Hunter College (CUNY), certified by PACT as a conflict-resolution specialist, and is trained in Augusto Boal's Theatre Of The Oppressed. She has acted in several Hoi Polloi productions and is a co-founder of JACK and member of JACK's Board of Directors.

White on White is presented with support from the Brooklyn Arts Fund (BAF), a grant sponsored, in part, by the Greater New York Arts Development Fund of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), administered by Brooklyn Arts Council (BAC).

