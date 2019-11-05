HOT TEENS Comedy Show Transfers To A Sexy Private School

Get sweaty with Brooklyn comedians Mary Houlihan and Ian Lockwood in their sexy stand up show/play hybrid HOT TEENS, coming to the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on November 16th.

This month, Mary's in LA and here to play is guest host Sophie Zucker (Dickinson, The Other Two)

"Hot teenagers Mary and Ian host a hilarious stand up show. But with constant, sexy drama in their glamorous lives, can they hold the show together?

This month on HOT TEENS:

The Next Generation:

We've moved to a hot new theater! The Hot Teens storm into Cantina Royal ready for a fresh start with some fresh faces, but old enemies lurk in the shadows...

Featuring stand up, characters & bits from the best comedians in NYC and beyond:

Ziwe Fumudoh (Desus & Mero, The Onion)

Sara Hennessey (Just For Laughs)

Caroline Yost (Adult Swim, Ladies Who Ranch)

Pete Valenti (Open Flame, 1-800-LOVE)

Performance location:

Brooklyn Comedy Collective

579 Metropolitan Ave,

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Performance dates:

SAT 11/16 @ 9:30 PM

Sophie Zucker is a Brooklyn-based comedian!! She's currently starring as Abby on Apple TV's Dickinson, opposite Hailee Steinfeld. She is also a writer on the second season. Sophie has performed original work at Joe's Pub, The Duplex, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, Second City, UCB, Vital Joint, Under the Gun, and Annoyance NY and trained at most of those places, too. Other favorite TV/Film credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; the Mindy Kaling feature Late Night, and Comedy Central's The Other Two. She hosts the monthly variety show 'Ladies Who Ranch' at Brooklyn Comedy Collective, which Time Out NY heralded as "bananas." She's written two musicals with sold-out runs at BCC and Annoyance, respectively: Mistressbate, a pop musical about female masturbation, and Nervosa, a puppet musical about eating disorders. Sophie graduated from Oberlin College with a BA in Religion and Creative Writing, so you know she can hang. She's from NY and holds extensive knowledge of the subway system, but is often running late anyways. twitter: @sophierzucker / insta: @stringcheesezucker

Brooklyn-based comedian Ian Lockwood is the co-host of Hot Teens alongside Mary Houlihan (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live); the co-creator of Bingo Bango, Bitch!, a secret underground experimental comedy show/party; and an absolute madman. He is an alumni of NYU Tisch's Experimental Theatre Wing, Second City's Comedy Studies, UCB, and The Annoyance Theatre NY, and his shows have been covered in Time Out, Brokelyn, Brooklyn Paper, Bedford+Bowery, and more. Catch him performing stand up, sketch, and improv at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective, on the web with Ground Floor Comedy, or on one of Brooklyn's many basement stand up shows. Check out ianlockwood.info for more info.

Mary Houlihan is a comedian, writer, actor, animator, and artist living in Brooklyn.

She creates and appears in comedy videos for many outlets including TruTV, IFC, Above Average, Funny Or Die, and others. She created videos as a staff writer/performer on Seriously.TV, most notably her viral interview humiliating Martin Shkreli.

She created, wrote, animated, and starred in the Comedy Central hybrid live action-animation series "Learn To Paint! With Mary Houlihan," which is available on her YouTube.

She has appeared on Difficult People, The Chris Gethard Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Billy On The Street, and is a frequent guest on The Best Show With Tom Scharpling.

She has written humor pieces for The New Yorker, Reductress, and Paste Magazine, and her work has been written up in Splitsider, Vulture, AV Club, Esquire, Paper Mag, Entertainment Weekly, Time Out, and others.

She creates many indie projects including free and cheap live comedy shows in NYC, comedy albums on cassette tapes, and a daytime TV show out of her living room. She also partners with Hungry Monk, a homeless outreach program based in Ridgewood, Queens to make comedy fundraising videos.

For ticket info please visit https://www.brooklyncc.com/show-schedule/hot-teens-nov2019





