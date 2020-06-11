HERE WE GO ZoomFest Returns June 24

HERE WE GO is back again with their second ever 24 hour ZOOM festival! This now monthly series kicked off earlier in May and showcased the work of 23 emerging artists. The first edition featured 5 plays that were written, conceptualized and performed all within 24 hours by creative teams that only met at the start of the short time period. Each creative team had to produce a piece that was site-specific for the ZOOM platform following in HERE WE GO's signature site-specific festival format.

After receiving an overwhelmingly positive response to the performance and an outstanding number of new applicants, HERE WE GO has decided to make this a monthly series! This event was originally scheduled for June 6 and June 7 but the company has decided to reschedule in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Saturday June 13, 2020 at 8:00pm, 5 writers will be given the challenging task of writing a short play in 12 hours. Each play will differ in cast size, subject matter, and length but will all share the setting of a ZOOM call in common. By using ZOOM as the backdrop of the plays, HERE WE GO aims to highlight all of the innovative art that can be made through this troubling time. Each playwright will find out how large of a cast they must write for as well as meet their director all at the top of the 24 hours. After working through the night, the plays will be performed a full 24 hours later on ZOOM at 9pm on Sunday June 14 for the public to view. This festival is an incredible opportunity to see how powerful site specific work can be as well as be a chance to discover emerging artists. The event is officially licensed by The 24h Play Company, was officially selected to be part of the Social Distancing Live Streaming Festival and is in partnership with the International Women Artist Salon.

For this edition of the 24h Zoom Fest, the company decided to make a change in the festival's line up and select a group of all-black writers. HERE WE GO feels it is important at this time for black artists to be in control of the stories being told. In addition, we will be asking our community and audiences to direct any donations to local organizations such as The Black Woman Blue Print and Brooklyn Bail Fund.

WRITERS

Cris Eli Blak, Olivia Brummet, Raven Cassel, Sarahjeen Francois and Niara Mae

DIRECTORS

Ramad Carter, Maya Castro, Sofia Gregory, Lena Kutscher and Clara Wiest.

ACTORS

Joshua Banbury, Dena Brody, Jax Collins, Niki Chernitska, Payton Crispe, Dan Golden, Gebby Hailemariam, Renee Harrison, Jasmine R. Howard, Ma'chel Martin Jr., Ana Moioli, Nathan Mullen, Jak Watson, and Socks Whitmore.

LINE PRODUCERS

Federica Borlenghi and Jessica Ashleigh Pomeroy

The event is FREE OF CHARGE and will be livestreamed to HERE WE GO's Facebook Page at 9pm EST on Sunday June 14th. You do not need a ZOOM link! Just tune in at this link: https://www.facebook.com/herewegofestival/. Contact herewego24h@gmail.com with any questions pertaining to the event.

HERE WE GO is a Site-Specific Production Company based in New York City. The company's mission is to provide early-career artists with opportunities to develop and showcase their creativity and talent.

Visit our website https://www.herewegofestival.com.

Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You