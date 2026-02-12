ÁNGELES TOLEDANO to Make New York Debut at Flamenco Festival

Robert Browning Associates, Lotus Music & Dance, and Roulette, in partnership with Flamenco Festival, will present flamenco vocalist Ángeles Toledano in her New York debut at Roulette in Downtown Brooklyn.

The concert is part of the 25th edition of Flamenco Festival New York and will feature selections from Toledano’s Latin Grammy-nominated album Sangre Sucia, alongside traditional flamenco repertoire. The program explores themes of heritage and modernity, blending traditional cante with contemporary influences in a duo format.

Toledano will be accompanied by guitarist Benito Bernal, who has collaborated with her for several years. Bernal has performed internationally and has appeared with artists including Arcángel, Eduardo Guerrero, and La Tremendita. The duo previously performed together at the Flamenco Festival in London.

Born in Villanueva de la Reina in Jaén, Spain, Toledano began studying flamenco as a child and later received a scholarship to the Cristina Heeren Foundation in Seville, where she trained with José de la Tomasa and Julián Estrada. She has toured internationally and performed with artists including Arcángel, Remedios Amaya, Ángel Muñoz, and Paco Peña’s flamenco company.

Tickets are $35 in advance ($40 at the door), with discounted tickets available for seniors and students. The performance will take place at Roulette, 509 Atlantic Avenue at 3rd Avenue in Brooklyn.

Flamenco Festival New York 2026 is supported by INAEM, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Spain, Seville City Hall, Acción Cultural Española, Fundación SGAE, Instituto Cervantes, and the Howard Gilman Foundation.