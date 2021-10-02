Flushing Town Hall Will Present 7th Annual Diwali Festival

This November 6, Flushing Town Hall will celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with a socially distanced festival of music, dance, traditional foods, and family-friendly activities. And this year, for the first time, the cultural venue is holding a Rangoli Design competition - with the winners' artwork being prominently displayed for all to see!

Diwali, or Deepavali, comes from the Sanskrit word meaning "row of lights." It is a day of solidarity, where the soft light of diyas - or oil-wick candles - illuminate streets and homes, banishing the darkness of ignorance and suffering. Diwali began as a part of an ancient harvest festival, which celebrated the fertility of the earth and prosperity of the new harvest. Though Diwali has taken on a significant meaning in Hinduism, in India, it is celebrated by all groups regardless of religious affiliation as a time of renewal and growth.

Rangoli is an age-old art form from India. Derived from the Sanskrit word "Rangavalli", it means rows of colors and is used to celebrate Hindu festivals such as Diwali. Rangoli is usually drawn in homes or courtyards, in the hope of inviting blessings of the Gods.

"Diwali is a festive time of gift-giving, charity and sharing in feasts with loved ones," said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. "We are proud to continue this tradition for a seventh year and to provide an experience that fills all senses: musical performances, classical dance, traditional food, henna painting, fashion and much more - including our first-ever Rangoli competition. We thank the Guru Krupa Foundation for its generous support for this year's festival."

"While Flushing Town Hall kicks off our annual celebration for Diwali, we are excited to invite all creative minds, novice and professional artists, children, and adults from local and international areas to participate in our first Rangoli Design Competition, showcasing their creativity and exchanging best wishes during the festival," says Gabrielle M. Hamilton, Director of Education and Public Programs at Flushing Town Hall.

The competition-now open through October 20, 2021-allows submissions in five categories based on age groups: children 10 years old and younger; teenagers from 11 to 18 years old; adults from 19 to 59 years old; seniors 60 years old and older; and professional artists of any age.

A jury will select one winner in each group, and winning designs will be fashioned into vinyl posters and displayed on Flushing Town Hall's outdoor fence on Northern Boulevard from November 6 to December 17, 2021. Additionally, winners will receive free, one-year memberships to Flushing Town Hall and pairs of tickets to any upcoming programs of their choice.

To enter the competition, please see the full guidelines below and email the following materials before 5:00 pm ET on October 20, 2021 to education@flushingtownhall.org with "Submissions for Rangoli Design Competition" in the subject line:

· A clear and high-resolution scan or photo of your rangoli design (at least 300 dpi / 3MB)

· Your full name

· Your participating group

· Your phone contact and email address

· Your school name (if submissions involve children or teenagers)

· Your age

· The title/design concept of your rangoli design

Flushing Town Hall will not distribute a template or art materials --- Rangoli design must come from participants and should reflect on traditional rangoli design. Stencils are not allowed to be used for this competition. Designs can be created traditionally with sand, seeds, flowers, or with paints, markers, crayons and more. Only email submissions will be allowed, and winners will be notified by October 26.

For fuller details on the competition, please visit www.flushingtownhall.org/rangoli-design-competition. For further information, please contact Flushing Town Hall Education Department at education@flushingtownhall.org.

Flushing Town Hall will present the winning designs at the annual Diwali Festival.

Diwali Festival Details!

The 2021 Diwali Festival will be held in-person, though attendance will be limited to 150 people in each of two blocks of time due to COVID-19. This event will be also streamed live on YouTube to serve global audiences.

Anyone can purchase in-person tickets to attend between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM, or between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM at Flushing Town Hall, located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. Flushing, Queens. In-person tickets are $15 and $10 for members of Flushing Town Hall and children. Tickets must be purchased in advance; they will not be available at the door. Virtual tickets are $7 and $5 for members. Visit https://www.flushingtownhall.org/diwali-festival for more details and to purchase tickets.

The celebration features London-born, Flushing-raised Basement Bhangra musician, DJ, producer, curator and activist DJ Rekha, who returns to the stage for a Bhangra dance party, and master Indian dancer and artistic director of the Srijan Dance Company, Abha B. Roy, joined by guests Angela Rostick and Ling Tang (all three are Flushing Town Hall Teaching Artists), who will "trade steps" in a cross-cultural, "Common Ground" dance conversation of kathak footwork, American tap and Chinese Tibetan tap dance.

Audiences also will be treated to a live Rangoli demonstration, by Anju Modak; a videotaped cooking workshop led by Nupur Arora, owner of Queens Curry Kitchen with cookbooks, spices and prepackaged food for sale, a live henna demonstration - and, of course, traditional South Asian beverages and treats.

This year's event is dedicated to the memory of Sandeep Roy, and all of those who passed away during the global pandemic. Sandeep was the husband of Abha B. Roy, Flushing Town Hall's master teaching artist of Indian dance and our Diwali director. Sandeep died of COVID-19 in Delhi, India after traveling home to care for his sick family members. May his memory, and those of all we lost, be eternal.

COVID Policy:

In adherence with Mayor De Blasio's Covid policy for performance venues, Flushing Town Hall will require all visitors, performers, and staff to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with matching identification. Additionally, masks will be required at all times. For more details on Flushing Town Hall's Covid-safety measures and vaccine requirements, please visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/covid-safety.