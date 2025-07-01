FUN AND DUMB IMPROV FESTIVAL Returns to Brooklyn Comedy Collective This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fun and Dumb Improv Festival is back for its fourth annual celebration of the bold, bizarre, and hilariously unhinged world of improv comedy. Running July 10–13, 2025 at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC), this year’s festival features over 750 performers, 200+ shows, three stages, and a jam-packed lineup of workshops, headliners, and guest appearances.

Fun and Dumb (aka FAD) embraces everything ridiculous, ridiculous-er, and joyful about improv. Festivalgoers can expect a non-stop celebration of spontaneity, weirdness, and infectious laughter.

Headliners include Chris Gethard, Padma Lakshmi, Baby Wants Candy, Chloe Troast & Friends, Connor Ratliff & Griffin Newman, Yes & I'm About to Jazz, and comedy writers from The Daily Show, Colbert, SNL, and Late Night, plus breakout troupes like Frat Boyz and many more.

Festival workshops will be led by improv veterans and rising stars alike, including Chris Gethard, Tim Martin, Gretchen Eng and James Dugan of sister theater iO, Jonald Reyes, and seasoned instructors from BCC.

