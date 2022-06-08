Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elisa Winter Announces Two Upcoming Concerts

Elisa's dynamic performances incorporate cello, voice, guitar, piano, synth, loopers, theatrical elements, and her raw, genre-bending style.

Register for Brooklyn News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 8, 2022  

Elisa Winter Announces Two Upcoming Concerts

Elisa Winter (Sweeney Todd, Ten Cents A Dance, August Rush) will present two original shows at Littlefield on Friday, June 17: "The Subconscious", an interactive, rock/pop performance where the band plays different parts of her personality, and "Summer & Smoke", her upcoming grunge/electronica/rock album loosely inspired by the Tennessee Williams play.

Elisa's dynamic performances incorporate cello, voice, guitar, piano, synth, loopers, theatrical elements, and her raw, genre-bending style. Her play with arc, humor, and vibrations, along with her visceral lyrics, lead to a uniquely emotional experience for the audience.

Friday, June 17
7:30 doors | 8:30 show
Littlefield (635 Sackett St, Brooklyn)

Featuring: Carley Buckley, Lily Desmond, Katie Emerson, Liz Hanley, Lauren Lawson, Courtney Anne McNally, James Rushin, Hallie Spoor & Noah Evan Wilson

TICKETS
SPOTIFY
INSTAGRAM
www.elisawinter.com



Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At THE SOUND OF MUSIC At La Mirada Theatre
  • VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for the MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL National Tour
  • VIDEO: Andrew Barth Feldman & Seth Rudetsky Rehearse For Tonight's Streaming Concert
  • VIDEO: Leslie Kritzer & Seth Rudetsky Rehearse 'Another Hundred People'