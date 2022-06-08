Elisa Winter Announces Two Upcoming Concerts

Elisa Winter (Sweeney Todd, Ten Cents A Dance, August Rush) will present two original shows at Littlefield on Friday, June 17: "The Subconscious", an interactive, rock/pop performance where the band plays different parts of her personality, and "Summer & Smoke", her upcoming grunge/electronica/rock album loosely inspired by the Tennessee Williams play.

Elisa's dynamic performances incorporate cello, voice, guitar, piano, synth, loopers, theatrical elements, and her raw, genre-bending style. Her play with arc, humor, and vibrations, along with her visceral lyrics, lead to a uniquely emotional experience for the audience.

Friday, June 17

7:30 doors | 8:30 show

Littlefield (635 Sackett St, Brooklyn)

Featuring: Carley Buckley, Lily Desmond, Katie Emerson, Liz Hanley, Lauren Lawson, Courtney Anne McNally, James Rushin, Hallie Spoor & Noah Evan Wilson

