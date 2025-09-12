 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home Washington, DC For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Dialogue With Three Chords to Celebrate 15 Years And 200 Original Plays

The first show will take place on September 25.

By: Sep. 12, 2025
Dialogue With Three Chords to Celebrate 15 Years And 200 Original Plays Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Indie theater company Dialogue with Three Chords will commemorate 15 years of performances with a new season of staged readings of works by playwright Stephen Gracia beginning on September 25, directed by Michael LoPorto and presented by brooklynONE Productions (bkONE) at the Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City. The celebration will continue through the spring of 2026, building up to the group's 200th original play.

The September 25 show and subsequent monthly performances start at 8 PM. The Tom Kane Theatre is located at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. Tickets are $5 and are available online or in person at the theatre. As always, no one wishing to attend will be turned away regardless of whether they pay for a ticket-they can simply walk right into the theater and take a seat.

The plays of the fall 2025 season are all influenced by Southern Gothic writers. The first presentation, Survival is Triumph Enough on September 25, will comprise three original short plays by Gracia and a performance by New York City-based hip-hop artist Timothy Dark. D3C will stage another set of plays on October 30, closing out the year with their annual holiday performance of Gracia's The Krampus in December. The group will then return in spring 2026 with more monthly performances, culminating in the milestone 200th play.




Don't Miss a Brooklyn News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
89 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos