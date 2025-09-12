Dialogue With Three Chords to Celebrate 15 Years And 200 Original Plays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indie theater company Dialogue with Three Chords will commemorate 15 years of performances with a new season of staged readings of works by playwright Stephen Gracia beginning on September 25, directed by Michael LoPorto and presented by brooklynONE Productions (bkONE) at the Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City. The celebration will continue through the spring of 2026, building up to the group's 200th original play.

The September 25 show and subsequent monthly performances start at 8 PM. The Tom Kane Theatre is located at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. Tickets are $5 and are available online or in person at the theatre. As always, no one wishing to attend will be turned away regardless of whether they pay for a ticket-they can simply walk right into the theater and take a seat.

The plays of the fall 2025 season are all influenced by Southern Gothic writers. The first presentation, Survival is Triumph Enough on September 25, will comprise three original short plays by Gracia and a performance by New York City-based hip-hop artist Timothy Dark. D3C will stage another set of plays on October 30, closing out the year with their annual holiday performance of Gracia's The Krampus in December. The group will then return in spring 2026 with more monthly performances, culminating in the milestone 200th play.