DUMB Theatre Co. Presents Inaugural Production Of TWELFTH NIGHT

DUMB Theatre Co. (Lindsay Alexandra Carter and Hannah Myers), in association with XO Projects Inc., is proud to announce its inaugural production, William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, which will run June 20-23 (all performances 6:00 PM) at The Old American Can Factory (232 3rd St.; GOWANUS Brooklyn 11205). The final performance will be followed by a closing night fundraiser concert headlined by Bandits on the Run featuring Sydney Torin Shepherd, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Regina Strayhorn.

Director, Lindsay Alexandra Carter (As You Like It - The Folger Theatre, Romeo And Juliet and Daddy Long Legs - White Heron Theatre, Hamlet - Ript Theater Company), leads an exciting cast in a production of Twelfth Night that explores the relationship between ego or self identity and the restraints of the constructed social system, the duality of nature, and the hilarity and severity of forbidden love.

The production is assistant directed by Hannah Myers (FBI, CBS), stage managed by Allie York (Drunkle Vanya - Three Day Hangover), with costume design by Clare Parker (Ragtime - Serenebe Playhouse), original music by William Bednar (All One Forest - Barefoot Shakespeare, Pericles - Fools and Kings), associate production by Tanja Konwinski, and casting assistance by Nathan Winkelstein (The Shakespeare Forum, Ript Theater Company, Red Bull Theatre)

CAST: Leigha Sinnott (Trojan Women - The Juilliard School, Martin Eden - Jay Craven), Emily Jeanne Brown* (Dry Powder - Aurora Theatre Company) Malik Reed (Messiah - La MaMa, Law And Order SVU - NBC), William Bednar (As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream - Barefoot Shakespeare), Tij D'oyen, Emma Factor (Madam Secretary - CBS, The Arsonists - Thrown Stone Theatre Company, Roller Dynasty - Sprout Works), Cody Robinson (Occupied Territories - 59E59, The Field - Denver Victorian Playhouse) Narea Kang* (Caught - Initman Theatre, Salty - Lyra, In Among The Young and the Healthy - La MaMa), Sam Massaro* (Saint Joan - The Folger, Hamlet by Bedlam - JCTC) Philip Estrera* (The Orphan of Zhao - A.C.T., Twelfth Night - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Republic of Georgia - Voyage Theater Company/PARTS UNKNOWN), and Tony Jenkins (Black Magic - North Carolina Black Repertory Theatre, Silent But Deadly: A Mime Experience - The Tank, Roller Dynasty - Sprout Works).

DUMB Theatre Co. is dedicated to developing work in a collaborative nature and providing leadership opportunities to women and under-represented groups. We strive to create resonant theatre which inspires reckless abandon, rebellion and courage in the face of adversity. Through simplicity in production values, clear storytelling, and robust performances, we reimagine classical text and develop new works from fresh voices.

Twelfth Night is an approved AEA showcase.

*appears courtesy of AEA association





