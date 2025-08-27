Corn Mo To Perform At The Hidden Jewel Box Theater In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hidden Jewel Box Theater will present a rare solo performance by singer-songwriter Corn Mo on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Known for fronting the bands .357 Lover and Tragedy, Corn Mo will bring a mix of original songs and select covers to the intimate cabaret stage, showcasing his unique blend of humor, storytelling, and musicianship.

The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is located inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal (South Wing, 2nd Floor, 625 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10109). In keeping with the venue’s mystique, the precise location and entrance instructions are revealed only upon ticket purchase. Tickets are $20.

Corn Mo (Jonathan Cunningham) has toured internationally with The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Wheatus, The Pontani Sisters, Nick Offerman, Ben Folds, They Might Be Giants, and The Polyphonic Spree. He appears as Disco Mountain Man in the Bee Gees metal tribute band Tragedy, and has collaborated widely, sharing vocals with Ben Folds, joining the Polyphonic Spree’s Together We’re Heavy, and contributing accordion to They Might Be Giants’ “Particle Mo.” He has released seven albums, most recently The Purchase of the North Pole, and co-created works across theater and dance, including a Grizzly Adams musical with Nick Jones and the ballet SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein’s Monster with The Love Show.