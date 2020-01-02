Coney Island USA to Launch BLOODY BRAINS IN A JUKE BOX

Funhouse Philosophers, the resident experimental theater company at Coney Island USA announces its most ambitious project yet...

BLOODY BRAINS IN A JUKE BOX

At Coney Island USA, March 6-29, 2020

Dick D. Zigun, Artistic Director of Coney Island USA and Funhouse Philosophers, announces his latest production, Bloody Brains in a Juke Box, which will be presented Fridays thru Sundays, March 6-29, with an opening night scheduled for March 14.

Bloody Brains in a Juke Box is a rock opera, with a libretto by Dick D. Zigun, music by Nikos Brisco, and direction by Circus Amok's Ethyl Eichelberger Award winning Jennifer Miller. In this sung-through and psychedelic sci-fi satire, a quartet of doctors resembling Sidney Poitier (Aaron D. McMillan), Audrey Hepburn (Jasmine Dorothy Haefner), Jackie Coogan (Peter S. Sullivan) and Jayne Mansfield (Satine S'Allumer) tussle with a talking, flying, brain-eating Wurlitzer Model 1100 juke box - with results as mind-blowing and out there as anything you've ever seen at the sideshow.

While best known for such programs as the Mermaid Parade and the Coney Island Circus Sideshow, Coney Island USA has also been the longtime home of Funhouse Philosophers, a resident theater company devoted to presenting the plays of artistic director Dick Zigun, a Yale School of Drama and New Dramatists trained playwright whose previous works have included Dead End Dummy, Killing Republicans, The Ride Inspector's Nightmare, and last season's show The Education of Al Capone as if Told by Jimmy Durante. In recent years, Funhouse Philosophers has been experimenting with the rock opera format in an effort to make abstract ideas like cosmology accessible via music and parody. Bloody Brains in a Jukebox is the culmination of that long-term exploration. "It is the largest and most ambitious production ever mounted by Coney Island USA," says Zigun. Miller calls it "A sensational sci-fi, horror, noir, campy, over the top, bloody story of desire and salvation," adding "What more could anyone want in a night of theater at Coney Island?"

Bloody Brains in a Jukebox was developed on a grant from Mark Taper Forum, funded by Columbia Pictures, as well as the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs.

Bloody Brains in a Jukebox

Performance Dates: Fridays thru Sundays, March 6-29 (opening night March 14)

Coney Island, USA: A Not-for-profit Arts Organization Defending the Honor of American Popular Culture

1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

More information, including how to get tickets: ConeyIsland.com





