Colin Mochrie And Asad Mecci to Bring HYPROV To Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv), the hit show that has sold out venues across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, is continuing its highly successful "Yes, It's Real" Tour. With new dates announced and fresh from visiting over 60 North American cities since October 2024, the show is consistently stunning audiences, making them ask, "Is this real?." On Saturday, December 21st, HYPROV comes to Brooklyn's Crown Hill Theatre for a one-night-only performance presented by Murmrr and New York Comedy Club.

HYPROV was created in 2016 at Toronto's legendary Second City. After working it out on stage, they took the show on the road to Just for Laughs London, Just for Laughs Montreal and the Edinburgh Fringe where it was received with rave reviews in 2016 and 2017. The duo set out on a 100-city tour from 2019-2023, performed 12 weeks Off Broadway in NYC and six months at Harrah's Las Vegas, and a 16 show residency at the CAA Theatre in Toronto.

Starring Colin Mochrie (Whose Line is it Anyway?) and Master Hypnotist, Asad Mecci, the live show, HYPROV, which has been called "hilarious and fascinating" by Time Out New York, combines hypnosis and improv for a one-of-a-kind comedy experience. "We are so excited to continue this new tour and return to some of our favourite cities and visit some new ones." said Asad Mecci. "It's been an incredible journey."

"And we just want to remind everyone, YES! It's real," exclaims Colin Mochrie.

HYPROV has earned widespread acclaim by prestigious publications, with The New York Times declaring, "The audience erupted in laughter. It killed" The Wall Street Journal praised it as "catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality," and The New Yorker advised, "Say yes to HYPROV."

The 90-minute show is a one-of-a-kind fusion of hypnosis and improv-two art forms that have long mystified and entertained fans, skeptics, and everyone in between. The evening begins with Asad Mecci inviting 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. From there, the most responsive participants join Colin Mochrie to perform the rest of the show-while still under hypnosis.

In the hands of two seasoned performers, and drawn entirely from the uninhibited minds of volunteers and the audience, each performance is completely original, unpredictable, and unforgettable.