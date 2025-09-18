Center For Performance Research Announced Fall 2025 Season Of Public Programs And Technical Residency With Ogemdi Ude

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center for Performance Research has announced its Fall 2025 Season of public programs, featuring performances, installations, workshops, symposia, and special events with CPR Artists-in-Residence and guest curators, as well as a Fall 2025 Technical Residency with choreographer Ogemdi Ude.

“This fall at CPR, artists are creating charged conduits to channel, ponder, deconstruct, challenge, fumble towards, fight through, and actualize the concept of alternate realities,” says Kerosene Jones, CPR Programs Manager. “Through group music therapy, ecstatic ritual, collective resistance, leathersex, interspecies collaboration, and more, artists this season explore ceremony and catharsis, kink and diaspora, failure and devotion, mourning and militancy, and the sprawling multiplicity of realizing and inhabiting other worlds.”

Public Programs

All public program series begin with the word “OPEN,” reflecting CPR’s ethos as an expansive, accessible, and porous space:

OPEN AiR presents multimedia performance, whimsical train rides, and nightclub activations with 2025 AiRs DANIRO, Diovanna Obafunmilayo, Yiwei Lu, Kyle b. co., and Kat Sotelo.

OPEN LAB features communal sonic psychotherapy with Kyle b. co., sacred poetry with Diovanna Obafunmilayo, and majorette technique and choreography with Technical Resident Ogemdi Ude.

OPEN STUDIOS will be organized by guest curators Empress Wu and mayfield brooks.

OPEN DOOR includes crying out we make a noise we do not recognize: a symposium of/on palestinian performance, curated by Fargo Nissim Tbakhi.

Fall Movement 2025 & Spring Movement 2026

CPR will also present Fall Movement 2025 on December 5–6 with work by Justin Allen, Kaye Hurley, Nadia Khayrallah, Ibuki Kuramochi, and Marie Lloyd Paspe & Sylvain Souklaye. Spring Movement 2026 follows on March 13–14, featuring Demetris Charalambous, Morgan Gregory, Umber Majeed, Rosalie Yu, and Mae May. The programs were curated by a peer panel including Shawn Escarciga, Dominica Greene, Amelia Heintzelman, and Muyassar Kurdi.

Technical Residency

Alongside the season, CPR will support a week-long Technical Residency with Ogemdi Ude (closed to the public) to research MAJOR, a dance-theatre project exploring the physicality, history, sociopolitics, and interiority of majorette dance, a form rooted in the traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Access and Tickets

All Fall 2025 programs are free or pay-what-you-can (with a free option) and take place at CPR’s fully accessible venue, 361 Manhattan Avenue, Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Tickets are available on Eventbrite here, with a full calendar of events at cprnyc.org/event-calendar.