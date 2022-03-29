Candoco Dance Company Reimagines Trisha Brown's SET AND RESET For New York Premiere

Candoco Dance Company makes its New York debut on April 8 & 9 as part of spring season. Renowned London-based company integrates disabled and non-disabled dancers in the reimagining of Trisha Brown's iconic Set and Reset, originally commissioned by BAM for its first Next Wave in 1983.

Candoco Dance Company

Choreography by Trisha Brown and Yasmeen Godder

New York Premiere/BAM Debut

Face In

Concept, choreography, and direction by Yasmeen Godder

Dramaturgy by Itzik Giuli

Set design by Gareth Green

Lighting design by Seth Rook Williams

Costume design by Adam Kalderon

Set and Reset/Reset

Set and Reset/Reset Restaging Project by the Trisha Brown Dance Company with Candoco Dance Company

Choreography of Set and Reset (1983): Trisha Brown

Direction of Set and Reset/Reset (2021): Abigail Yager Music by Laurie Anderson

Costume design by Celeste Dandeker-Arnold OBE (Based on the original design by Robert Rauschenberg in 1983)

Visual presentation by David Locke (Based on the original design by Robert Rauschenberg in 1983)

Lighting design by Chahine Yavroyan (Based on the original design by Robert Rauschenberg and Beverly Emmons in 1983)

April 8 & 9 at 7:30pm

Tickets start at $25

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

30 Lafayette Ave

Brooklyn, NY

The first professional company in the UK dedicated to the integration of disabled and non-disabled dancers, Candoco is driven by world-class artists committed to challenging what dance can be. They take on Trisha Brown's iconic Set and Reset, originally commissioned by BAM for its first Next Wave in 1983. In collaboration with Trisha Brown Dance Company, Candoco restages Brown's original guidelines and choreographic phrases to include dancers with disabilities for the first time. Israeli choreographer Yasmeen Godder worked closely with the company to create Face In, an uninhibited piece that's sensual, disturbing, and ridiculous by turns-but always deeply personal.

From the Bird's Nest in Beijing to the London Paralympics closing ceremony to outdoor spaces that catch stray passers-by, Candoco has spent over 30 years sharing its work all over the world.

Founded in 1991, Candoco is led by Artistic Director Charlotte Darbyshire. The company's national and international productions are commissioned from world-class choreographers including Jérôme Bel, Sarah Michelson, Hofesh Shechter, Stephen Petronio, and Arlene Phillips, among others. Candoco chooses artists with a variety of approaches to choreography, who engage with pushing the boundaries of the art form. The company is guided by an understanding that diversity is inherently exciting, and ensures that dance makes room for different bodies, perspectives, and experiences. In addition to a professional and youth company, Candoco also provides robust learning projects and activities for developing dancers and those participating in dance for pure enjoyment.

Described as "a leading choreographer of the Israeli new wave" (The Guardian), Yasmeen Godder's work has been presented at venues and festivals worldwide, including Lincoln Center Festival, Tokyo International Festival, Sydney Opera House, and Montpellier Dance Festival. Face In is a sensual and disturbing ode to intimacy and imagination, expressed through striking images interwoven with uninhibited dance.