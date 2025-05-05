COMPENDIUM OF DEATH Comes To The Brooklyn Art Haus This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast and crew have been announced for Compendium of Death at Brooklyn Art Haus. The company is Directed by Samiha Ahmed, and is joined by Co-Director Ashendri PIcon, and Sandra Rocha who serves as Production Stage Manager.

The cast includes Imogen Whist (From NY I Love you, Breaking the Silence, The Curtain) as Death/Cecila, Connor Wilson (Some Girl(s), Cherry Jam, Passing Through) as the Outlaw/Tobey, Kevin Lombard (Teenage Bounty Hunters, Side Effects) as the Young Boy, Gilbert Cole (The Garden Plot, Lake George) as the Preacher/Anthony, Gabrielle Driese (Medusa: A New Muscial, Ignominy) as The Daughter/Ariana, Manuel Zopiyaxtle ( Wicked, Aladdin, Murders in the Heir) as the Son, Matthew Smith (The Great Gatsby, Captain Brice in Arcadia) as the Husband/Jason, Danielle Connor (Bow Street) as the Wife/Vera, Nik Pagan ((Numero, The Equalizer) as Det. Vallance/Thomas, Marlon Hall as Det. Donophan, Lizzie Freilich (Wow in the World), as Doctor Barkley/Gina, Wally Valenti (The King is Dead) as the Tycoon/Peter, Rich DeKorte (56 Innings) as the Cowboy, Stacey Robinson (WANT, Good People) as the Bartender/Noelle, Rylie Butzbaugh-Patrick (Cupid for Christmas, The Places That I've Been, Queer Liaisons) as Anya, and Phil Green (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, Lola Kent, Practice What You Preach) as the Sheriff.

Compendium of Death will run from May 24th to May 31st at The Brooklyn Art Haus in Williamsburg. Tickets are $25 and are available Here

Founded in 2022, GroupSee Theater Company is a non-profit production company in NYC dedicated to taking theater and making it accessible to the masses while also telling quality and original stories. Often adding unconventional locations or inventive ways to tell a tale and keeping it interesting

